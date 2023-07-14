Dodgers likely to remain without Clayton Kershaw until August

“I’ve never had anything like it in my career,” Kershaw said. “If I didn’t get an MRI, I’d probably be pitching this weekend, but I did, and it showed enough to where doctors told me I need to take a few weeks so that’s what I’m going to do.”

Kershaw was put on the injured list July 3 and got an MRI after consulting with Los Angeles head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache . The 35-year-old lefthander had hoped to return shortly after the All-Star break, but now says he needs time to heal.

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw said Friday that he likely won’t return from a sore left shoulder until August.

The Dodgers did not announce what the MRI revealed, and Kershaw seemed frustrated by the diagnosis. He played catch Friday in New York before the team’s series opener against the Mets and said he was going to throw a bullpen session next week in Baltimore.

“It just needs to heal,” Kershaw said. “It doesn’t need to be specific. We’re not doctors here. We just [have to] listen to the doctors. So try to do that as best I can but it’s just weird.”

Kershaw was selected to his 10th All-Star team, which tied him for the most in franchise history. He attended the game in Seattle despite being unable to pitch.

Kershaw picked up his 10th victory, tied for second in the National League, with six scoreless innings in his last start June 27 against Colorado. He is 10-4 with 105 strikeouts and a 2.55 ERA. He hadn’t missed a start before going on the IL.

“I don’t think anyone has an exact time of return, but it’s going to be a slower progression that I’m sure Clayton doesn’t love,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said.

Also Friday, Los Angeles activated utility player Chris Taylor from the injured list and added outfielder Jake Marisnick to the roster, among a flurry of moves.

Taylor was activated after missing 15 games with right knee soreness and playing two minor league rehab games. He is hitting .206 with 11 homers and 26 RBIs in 59 games this season. Last season, he batted .221 with 10 homers and 43 RBIs in 118 games.

Los Angeles added Marisnick after he was outrighted Thursday by the Tigers. With Detroit, Marisnick batted .232 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 33 games.

Marisnick was on the 2017 Astros, whose allegations of cheating were uncovered following the 2019 season. The Dodgers were not concerned about his link to that team because he was not on their postseason roster.

“I do like Jake, and I think he’s had to deal with it for a long time and he has some remorse for it as well, which is probably all you can ask for at this point,” Kershaw said.

The Dodgers also transferred righthanded reliever Shelby Miller to the 60-day injured list and optioned outfielder Jonny DeLuca to Triple A. Miller was 1-1 with a 2.40 ERA in 25 appearances before being placed on the IL on June 21 due to neck pain.

Deluca batted .212 with one homer and three RBIs in 20 games.

Rays’ Díaz an All-Star dad

All-Star Yandy Díaz was placed on the paternity list by the Rays ahead of a rained-out series opener against the Royals at Kansas City.

Diaz, who homered during Tuesday night’s All-Star game in Seattle, became a father for the first time Wednesday. His wife, Mayisleidis, initially was scheduled to have the baby Monday. However, the plan was changed to allow him to travel across the country to make his first All-Star appearance.

Díaz flew into Seattle late Monday. He homered in the second inning of the American League’s 3-2 loss, then returned home on a redeye flight to be with his wife for the birth of their son.

The Rays recalled infielder Jonathan Aranda from Triple A to fill the roster spot.

Bieber to miss start

Guardians righthander Shane Bieber will skip his scheduled start Monday because of a forearm issue, manager Terry Francona said before the Guardians faced the Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

“About the last month, his forearm’s been kind of irritable,” Francona said. “We thought he was trending in the right direction. About three starts there, we kept him to about 80 pitches. But the last couple, he wasn’t real comfortable with the way he’s been bouncing back. So, we got him an MRI today, and we’re trying to have him see (Rangers orthopedist Keith) Meister at some point tomorrow.”

Bieber is 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA through 19 starts, which was tied for the major league lead. He’s 0-3 in his last five outings.

Angels’ outs and ins

The Angels placed third baseman Anthony Rendon (shin), outfielder Jo Adell (oblique), and righthander Sam Bachman (shoulder) on the injured list.

Los Angeles reinstated shortstop Zach Neto and lefthanded reliever Matt Moore from the IL and selected the contract of infielder Trey Cabbage ahead of his major league debut. The Angels also recalled infielder Michael Stefanic and outrighted infielder David Fletcher to Triple A.