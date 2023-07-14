Jack Eichel brings Stanley Cup back to home rink, greets thousands in Tyngsborough

Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel triumphantly returned to his hometown rink on Friday, hoisting the trophy and taking photos with thousands of fans, many of whom formed a line that snaked around the facility hours before Eichel arrived around 10 a.m.

TYNGSBOROUGH — Tim Madden and Jim Shultz have owned and operated Tyngsborough’s hockey rink, Skate 3, since the 1970s. Now, they can finally say their facility has hosted the Stanley Cup.

Eichel, the No. 2 pick in the 2015 Draft, won the Cup in the first playoff appearance, leading the NHL with 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) during the postseason. When the 26-year-old spent his scheduled day with Lord Stanley — a day after former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy brought the trophy to a poignant gathering in Milton — he started by taking it to where he first hit the ice on his fourth birthday.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“[I’d] never be in this position without some of the people that are here,” Eichel said. “Skate 3 meant so much to me.”

Advertisement

Eichel looks on as Jennifer McGowan, the daughter of Skate 3 owner Tim Madden, and her husband, Kevin, place their son Patrick into the Stanley Cup. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Eichel started in a “Learn to Skate” program then run by Schultz, 86, before joining a “mite” (8-and-under) team at the facility a year later after programs in Chelmsford said he was still too young to play.

Skate 3 soon became a second home for the Eichel family. The family became close with Madden, the town’s former fire chief, with Bob and Jack joining pickup games after hours. When Bob was coaching or officiating games and Eichel’s mother, Anne, worked late shifts as a nurse, Jack’s sister, Jessie, would eat dinner and finish her homework at the rink.

Eichel has remained connected to the rink throughout his pro career, training during the offseason with NHL buddies like the Rangers’ Jimmy Vesey and Miles Wood of the Avalanche, sometimes under the guidance of former NHL head coach and Bruins center Adam Oates. Bob said Madden once came to unlock the rink for them at 7 a.m. on the Fourth of July, never asking for anything in return.

Advertisement

“We tried to give him money,” Bob said. “We tried to give him gift certificates. He wouldn’t take anything from us.”

Madden, who also has a house in Vegas and is a Knights season ticket holder, did have a question for Bob when they met up before the Stanley Cup Finals. If the Knights did beat the Panthers, would the Eichel’s be bringing the Cup to Stake 3?

“Of course we are,” Bob replied.

They didn’t expect the level of fanfare they witnessed on Friday. Madden expected about 1,000 people would show.

“Obviously, I miscalculated,” he said. “I think it was [around] 3,000.”

Skate 3 owner Tim Madden estimated about 3,000 people showed up hoping to get a picture with Jack Eichel and the Cup. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

All had their eyes glued to the street (or took out their smartphones) when the motorcade escorting Eichel emerged over the hill to the south.

“I didn’t expect this many policemen and motorcycles to help bring me here, but it’s all part of the memory,” Eichel said. “Just to have that experience and to have all them drive down on my street where I grew up — and my parents home, and then the Cup gets dropped off there — it was pretty cool.”

Among those waiting for him inside the facility was Jean Schissel, his gym teacher from kindergarten through second grade at Chelmford’s Harrington Elementary School. Almost immediately, Eichel put the Cup down and gave her a hug.

Advertisement

“I haven’t seen her in a while,” Eichel said, “but I recognized her right away.”

Schissel, who retired in 2004 after a 35-year career, has followed Eichel throughout his career, but she last caught a game and got a picture with her former pupil in 2015, when he was playing for Boston University against UMass Lowell. At Harrington, she remembers a boy who couldn’t wait to get into the gym but was also humble, willing to blend in with his classmates.

“He could have wiped everybody else in no matter whatever game or activity we did,” she recounted. “He could have just been right at the top, but he always was so kind to the kids who didn’t have the skills.”

Eichel then greeted and took photos on stage with a parade of fans for about two and a half hours. Over thirty minutes after he was scheduled to leave, he carried the Cup past the remaining fans, most of whom had been ushered inside one of the facility’s rinks due to thunderstorms.

However, Ryan MacDonald, 11, of Acton, and his teammate, Colin O’Connor, 13, got to the front of the line just in time for a photo. MacDonald hadn’t taken off his Eichel Knights’ jersey after waiting in line for about three hours, even though he had admitted outside that the jersey was a bit thick for the near 80-degree temperatures.

“I would wait in 300-degree weather in this jersey to see him,” MacDonald said.

Advertisement

MacDonald’s mother, Colleen, said they heard people at the front of the line had arrived as early as 5 a.m. One family, Madden said, had come all the way from Las Vegas.

Finally, it was time to Eichel to go. He still had to bring the Cup to Chelmsford High School and drink beers out of the Cup at a smaller gathering of family and friends.

“Alright,” he said as he prepared to leave, “let’s go chug some beers.”

First, however, he hoisted the Cup for a sea of smartphones one last time.

Greg McKenna can be reached at greg.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @McKennaGregjed.