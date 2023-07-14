Let’s talk about some really big topics: Elly De La Cruz, Victor Wembanyama, and the pitch clock

The San Antonio Spurs have shut down their prized phenom, with good reason. He has had a full year of basketball and doesn’t really need to prove anything against Summer League competition. I think it’s safe to say Victor Wembanyama is going to make the team.

As Chris Schenkel once said on TV of the young Lew Alcindor (Yes, pre-Kareem), “Isn’t he tall!” Yes, he’s listed at 7 feet, 3½ inches. He is very comfortable handling the basketball, although he did lose it at least three times going into traffic during his first Summer League game.

He possesses the court vision of a legitimate point guard. His new teammates will learn the benefit of cutting to the basket when he has the ball. He has great body control. His first professional basket was a banked, twisting, lefthanded something-or-other, a shot unavailable to previous generations of 7-footers.

He is very comfortable with both mid-range and 3-point jumpers. He will be a threat on the offensive backboard. In Game 2, he artfully tipped a rebound to himself and then threw it back down.

Ah, but the real fun will be on defense. He will lead the league in a new category: blocked 3-pointers. Rivals will learn the hard way that they might have to be about 10 feet farther away than they think is safe if he’s lurking in their sight. He has an 8-foot wingspan.

He is mentally precocious beyond measure. He truly has been preparing for this life since he was 12 years old, and that includes becoming amazingly proficient in English.

Victor Wembanyama is the current culmination of an evolutionary process that began with the legendary Kresimir Cosic more than 50 years ago. Cosic was a 6-11 Croatian, a big star at BYU from 1970-73 who dazzled one and all with his deft ballhandling and array of passes. Unlike all previous very tall players, his entire game was facing the basket. He never played in the NBA (by choice), but his Yugoslavian teams won gold medals in both the Olympics (1980) and FIBA World Championships (1970, 1978). He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1996.

Another key figure in this evolutionary process was Kevin Garnett, a 7-footer who adamantly refused to play center. Throw Dirk Nowitzki in there, too. And now we have Nikola Jokic, and, most importantly, Giannis Antetokounmpo. In fact, I think the best description of Wembanyama is a taller version of Giannis.

By the way, there also have been a couple of Chet Holmgren sightings in recent days. The Oklahoma City 7-footer’s basic game is quite similar to Wembanyama’s and they share the same somewhat disturbing body type. If anything, Holmgren is even skinnier. Off course, every pundit is wondering how either young man will stand up to the NBA pounding.

Elly De La Cruz

Wow. What have we here?

We have a 21-year-old rookie shortstop for the Cincinnati Reds. The Dominican is 6-5, which is certainly eye-opening. No, he’s not the biggest shortstop. That honor belongs to Pittsburgh’s Oneil Cruz, who stands 6-7. But as much as his height, what separates De La Cruz is his phenomenal speed. He is a serious challenger to Billy Hamilton’s claim to be the fastest man in baseball. Oh, have I mentioned his power? That he has a cycle earlier in his career than anyone? That he is the first player with 40 hits and 15 stolen bases in his first 30 games? That recently he stole second, third, and home in rapid succession?

It seems to me that what we have offensively in Elly De La Cruz is a combination of the young Willie Mays, and Jackie Robinson. We can’t say “young Jackie Robinson” because the world never saw a young Robinson. He was a 28-year-old Army veteran and Negro League alum when he was a Brooklyn Dodgers rookie in 1947. Mays, by contrast, was 20 as a New York Giants rookie in 1951.

Mays’s 660 career home runs are sufficient proof of his power. Neither Mays nor Robinson have gaudy career stolen base totals because the game was played very differently in those days (Luis Aparicio and Maury Wills would transform stolen base thinking later in the decade). But both men were famous for creating havoc on the basepaths. Robinson remains a standard of derring-do as a base runner. One little-remembered fact about Mays is that he three times led the National League in triples, and you can bet a good portion of them were doubles for anyone else.

Let’s remember that De La Cruz is a shortstop. There have been shortstops with speed and there have a been shortstops with power (Hey, Rico Petrocelli once hit 40). But I don’t think we’ve ever encountered a combo speed-power package like Elly De La Cruz.

The pitch clock

What I’m about to tell you is the gospel truth.

When, during my morning perusal of our sports section, I encounter the baseball box scores, here is what I do. I go down each box score to see the time of game. I don’t necessarily see who’s playing, just the game time, hoping the first digit will be a 2, which it usually is, and exulting when it’s a 1.

I love the pitch clock.

The pitch clock is the best thing to happen to baseball in my lifetime. It never should have come to this, but the players and managers brought it on themselves. No nine-inning game should ever have taken four hours. No 2-1 game should ever have taken three hours.

There seems to be some dispute in Rob Manfred’s office about who gets the credit. I don’t care. Just give them a raise.

Bob Ryan can be reached at robert.ryan@globe.com.