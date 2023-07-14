Michal Kwiatkowski wins mountaintop Tour de France stage as Tadej Pogacar cuts into Jonas Vingegaard’s overall lead

LE GRAND COLOMBIER, France — Former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski soloed to the top of the Grand Colombier mountain in the Tour de France and Tadej Pogacar cut a little more time off Jonas Vingegaard’s lead in the fight for the yellow jersey on Friday.

Kwiatkowski, a seasoned veteran with the Ineos Grenadiers team, was part of an early breakaway and went solo about 11 kilometers from the daunting mountaintop finish.