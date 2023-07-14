No second guessing Red Sox in the decision to play Justin Turner at second base

Yet there was Turner, etched into the lineup behind righthander Brayan Bello at Wrigley Field as the Red Sox resumed play following the All-Star break.

So many elements made the notion seem a bit outlandish on the surface. Before Friday, Turner hadn’t started a game at the position since 2015, when he shared the infield with recent 21-year-old big league callup Corey Seager (playing third!), shortstop Jimmy Rollins, and first baseman Adrián González. Only five Red Sox 38-year-olds had ever started a game at second at the age of 38 or older, and none since defensive whiz John McDonald did so at the end of the 2013 season.

“Groundball pitcher, why not? Throw him out there,” chuckled Sox manager Alex Cora, a nod to Bello’s status as the starter with the fourth-highest groundball rate in MLB entering Friday. “He’ll play [second] once a week. I think that’s the way I see it. We need this guy to hit and we cannot push him to do stuff he’s not used to, but like I told him Sunday [before the break], you’ve got four days off, you can play second on Friday.”

The assignment highlighted both the essential role that Turner is fulfilling with the Sox as well as the background that made such an audacious defensive alignment possible. While Turner has played third base for most of his big league career, he grew up in Southern California as a baseball rat who loved to run around all over the field. And for much of 2006-14, he was a middle infielder in pro ball, spending more time playing second than any other position.

“I love being at the field all the time,” said Turner. “When I was in high school, I had keys to my high school field, would go up there all the time, take groundballs all over the place, and just have fun.”

Even though he’s been primarily a DH with forays as a first baseman this season, Turner has happily bounced around the infield, taking grounders at first, second, and third throughout the season. That approach is motivated both by a desire to help his team and the simple joy of his profession.

“I just do it to go out, have fun, and enjoy the game, and not put too much pressure on myself playing first base,” said Turner. “It’s not really a strategic thing where I’m trying to be a super utility infielder. I just do it because I enjoy taking groundballs and bouncing all over the place.”

With the Red Sox trying to squeeze Jarren Duran, Masataka Yoshida, and Adam Duvall (alongside everyday rightfielder Alex Verdugo) into the lineup as much as possible, playing Turner at second permits the Sox to shift Yoshida to designated hitter (thus significantly upgrading their outfield defense) while keeping Turner’s bat in the lineup.

Sitting Turner, unless he absolutely needs a day of rest, is not an option.

“Obviously, offensively, he’s been unbelievable. He’s been amazing. It’s quality at-bats every time up,” said bench coach Ramón Vázquez. “Defensively, groundballs right at him, he’s going to make the routine plays, be where he needs to be. It’s a sure-handed play every time. His offense has put him in this situation right now [where the Sox will use him in a number of defensive roles]. It’s a good feeling.”

Turner entered Friday’s game with a solid slash line of .288/.362/.462 with 13 homers. Yet those surface numbers are only the start of his offensive value to the team. Turner averages 4.3 pitches per plate appearance, eighth-highest among qualifying hitters, and has a relentless offensive approach that elevates the pitch counts of opponents.

And he adapts his approach situationally in a fashion that is rare. With runners on base, he’s hitting .353/.412/.493, including a .352/.418/.534 line with runners in scoring position.

“It’s a simple swing,” said Cora. “His hands go straight to the baseball, very efficient and he has different clubs. Men at third, less than two outs and infielders in, he’ll hit the ball in the air. But man at second, no outs, he’ll hit a line drive to right field. He’ll fight the at-bat, there’s not too many swings and misses, and I think in the second part of the season, especially [in August], it should be hot, it should be fun and he’s going to hit the ball in the air and hit for power.”

At the All-Star Game in Seattle, multiple players who weren’t on the Red Sox identified Turner as a player who was performing at an All-Star level. That he is doing so as a 38-year-old — and one capable of playing second when needed — makes him an outlier in a year where no All-Star was older than 35.

“At his age, it’s amazing,” said Vázquez. “I wasn’t even playing at that age. I was already coaching.”

For Turner, there is a future as a coach or manager when he wants it. But that time doesn’t appear to be close at hand.

“He can play until he wants to,” said Cora. “As long as he’s healthy, he can play a lot of years.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.