Orioles benefit from Adam Frazier’s first multihomer game in win against Marlins

BALTIMORE — Adam Frazier went deep twice in his first career multihomer game, and Cedric Mullins hit a solo shot of his own Friday night to lift the Orioles to their sixth straight victory, 5-2, over the Marlins.

In a matchup between two of the first half’s biggest success stories, the Orioles returned from the All-Star break and pulled within 1½ games of first-place Tampa Bay in the American League East. The Rays were rained out at Kansas City.

Miami fell to 9½ back of Atlanta in the National League East but remains atop the wild card standings.