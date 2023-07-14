Orioles benefit from Adam Frazier’s first multihomer game in win against Marlins

BALTIMORE — Adam Frazier went deep twice in his first career multihomer game, and Cedric Mullins hit a solo shot of his own Friday night to lift the Orioles to their sixth straight victory, 5-2, over the Marlins.
In a matchup between two of the first half’s biggest success stories, the Orioles returned from the All-Star break and pulled within 1½ games of first-place Tampa Bay in the American League East. The Rays were rained out at Kansas City.
Miami fell to 9½ back of Atlanta in the National League East but remains atop the wild card standings.
Mullins and Frazier had three hits and two runs apiece, and Dean Kremer pitched six solid innings. Kremer (10-4) allowed a run and two hits, striking out eight with two walks. He loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batter in the third before striking out eight of his final 13 batters.
Jorge Soler hit his 24th homer of the season for Miami.
Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara (3-8) allowed two earned runs and eight hits in six innings. He struck out five with a walk.
Bryan Baker pitched the seventh for Baltimore, and All-Stars Yennier Cano and Félix Bautista (save No. 24) worked the eighth and ninth. Cano gave up Soler’s solo homer and a two-out double to Jesús Sánchez in the eighth.
Miami All-Star Luis Arraez went 0 for 3, and his batting average dropped to .380.