Game 92: Red Sox at Cubs lineups and notes

It’s Bello Day! As the Red Sox return from the All-Star break, they will send their impressive young righty, Brayan Bello, to the mound when they open a three-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Friday night.
Over his last 12 starts, the 24-year-old has gone 6-4 with a 2.35 ERA while not allowing more than three earned runs, going at least five innings all but once during that stretch.
The Sox entered the break on a five-game winning streak, having won eight of nine to improve to five games above .500. The Cubs have won four of six and sit five games below .500.
After this weekend’s three-game series with the Cubs, the Sox will head to Oakland for a three-game series with the Athletics before returning to Fenway a week from today to face the Mets.
Lineups
RED SOX (48-43): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (6-5, 3.04 ERA)
CUBS (42-47): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kyle Hendricks (3-3, 3.04)
Time: 8:05 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Hendricks: Jorge Alfaro 4-12, Christian Arroyo 0-3, Adam Duvall 5-18, Kiké Hernández 2-6, Justin Turner 4-14, Alex Verdugo 1-3
Cubs vs. Bello: Trey Mancini 0-1
Stat of the day: Christian Arroyo has 15 extra base hits in his last 30 games after recording three in his first 22 games.
Notes: Masataka Yoshida has recorded multiple hits in seven consecutive games, the longest streak in MLB this year (.517 AVG, 15-for-29). The rookie is tied with the Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette for first in the AL with 34 multi-hit games. ... Chicago has won four of its last six games after going 1-7 over its previous eight. … Rightfielder Seiya Suzuki is 9-for-22 (.409) with a home run, two RBIs, and three runs in his last six games. … In his only appearance against the Sox, Hendricks allowed two runs on three hits across six innings while walking three and striking out six on April 30, 2017.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.