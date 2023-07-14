Game 92: Red Sox at Cubs lineups and notes

It’s Bello Day! As the Red Sox return from the All-Star break, they will send their impressive young righty, Brayan Bello, to the mound when they open a three-game series against the Cubs at Wrigley Friday night.

Over his last 12 starts, the 24-year-old has gone 6-4 with a 2.35 ERA while not allowing more than three earned runs, going at least five innings all but once during that stretch.

The Sox entered the break on a five-game winning streak, having won eight of nine to improve to five games above .500. The Cubs have won four of six and sit five games below .500.