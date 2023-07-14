Taking stock of the Red Sox farm system: Going position-by-position through a wave of prospects at the upper levels

But this year has been different, with a wave of prospects coming through the upper levels of the system together, and pushing each other as they do so.

There had been occasional upper levels prospects coming through the system together. In 2021, for instance, Triston Casas and Brayan Bello were together in Double A for a couple of months. Casas and Jarren Duran overlapped briefly at times in Triple A.

In recent years, most of the promise in the Red Sox farm system has seemed remote.

“These aren’t guys that you just call up,” Double A Portland manager Chad Epperson said recently about a team that, at the time, featured top prospects Marcelo Mayer, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Nick Yorke, along with other potential contributors like Chase Meidroth, Nathan Hickey, and relievers Luis Guerrero and Christopher Troye. “These are guys who are permanent fixtures in your lineup for a good time to come.”

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Like their big league counterparts, full-season minor leaguers enjoyed a reset this week prior to the final two-plus months of the season, offering a natural time to check in on the key developments in the Red Sox system this year:

Advertisement

Catcher: Nathan Hickey (23 years old, .280/.373/.540 with 13 HR in High A and Double A), Brooks Brannon (19, .275/.306/.640 with 6 HR in the FCL and Single-A), Johanfran Garcia (18, .319/.411/.549 with 3 HR in the FCL)

Hickey, Brannon, and Garcia are all bat-first prospects, but there aren’t a lot of systems with three catchers who are hitting like this. Hickey always comes with the prospect caveat of “if he can stay behind the plate…,” but looks like he’ll hit his way to the big leagues in some capacity, and he’s now thrown out 17 percent of attempted base stealers in Portland. The catching crop is good enough across levels that it’s possible that Sox first-rounder Kyle Teel could be assigned this season to High A Greenville at some point this year to avoid a logjam.

Advertisement

First base: Blaze Jordan (20, .324/.385/.533 with 12 HR in High A), Bobby Dalbec (28, .303/.413/.643 with 20 HRs in Triple A)

Jordan, promoted for the second half to Double A, led the Sally League in hitting and continues to show unexpected adaptability as a hitter able to cover pitches, particularly spin. Double A will offer a much-anticipated litmus test of his approach and ability to handle velocity; if he keeps performing there, his prospect status will jump. Dalbec has conquered Triple A and expanded his defensive profile, but has no evident place on the big-league roster and a trade seems necessary and inevitable.

Second base: Nick Yorke (21, .275/.361/.453 with 9 HRs in Double A), Brainer Bonaci (21, .320/.383/.534 with 8 HRs in High A)

Yorke has restored his prospect status after a year-long struggle with health and performance in 2022, with good feel for the barrel that results in hard gap-to-gap contact. Bonaci at times seemed overly passive in Single A Salem last year, but that’s not been the case in High A, where the switch-hitter has launched some majestic homers. Both Yorke and Bonaci are candidates to move up a level in the second half.

Meanwhile, one of last year’s breakout prospects, Eddinson Paulino, has struggled in High A, hitting .242/.313/.395.

Advertisement

Shortstop: Marcelo Mayer (20, .249/.322/.471 with 13 homers in High A and Double A), Yoeilin Cespedes (17, .342/.371/.550 with 4 homers in the DSL)

Mayer dominated in High A Greenville while showing increased bat speed that translated to a jump in power. He struggled initially after his promotion to Double A Portland, but is now once again on the upswing while adjusting to plans of attack against more advanced pitchers. “I like where I’m at,” Mayer said at the Futures Game.

Cespedes is one of the most advanced Red Sox hitters to come through their Dominican Academy in years, and has already hit some tape-measure homers as a 17-year-old.

Third base: Chase Meidroth (21, .300/.446/.427 with 6 HRs in High A and Double A)

Meidroth has been an on-base machine the year-plus since getting drafted. Scouts are divided on whether his defense at second and third is good enough for an everyday role, but it’s good enough to give him a big league profile.

Aside from Meidroth and arguably Jordan (who splits his time at the corner infield spots, but projects primarily as a first baseman), it hasn’t been a strong year for Sox third base prospects. Matthew Lugo, coming off an 18-homer breakout in 2022, has struggled in Double A (.244/.290/.378 with two homers) while playing third and left.

Outfield: Roman Anthony (19, .264/.405/.458 with 8 homers in High A and Double A), Wilyer Abreu (251/.369/.467 with 11 homers in Triple A), Ceddanne Rafaela (.289/.328/.464 with 10 homers in Double A and Triple A)

Advertisement

Anthony joins Rafaela in 2022 and Mookie Betts in 2013 as the fastest-rising Sox prospects of the last decade. He drew raves for his offensive potential before he started producing in games; he’s since been promoted to the High A, where he’s hit an outrageous .362/.486/.845 with seven homers in 15 games, a performance that contributed to Baseball Prospectus recently ranking him as the No. 9 prospect in all of minor league baseball, one spot ahead of Mayer.

Rafaela struggled at the start of the season but found his rhythm in mid-May, showing some improvements in his offensive approach to re-establish his prospect status. Abreu — acquired from the Astros last summer — has come as advertised, with solid defense, good on-base skills, and some power.

While Anthony represents the most meteoric ascent in the system, the greatest disappointment thus far this year has also been in the outfield, with Miguel Bleis requiring season-ending surgery after a subluxation of the left shoulder.

Starting pitchers: Shane Drohan (LHP, 24, 3.47 ERA, 23 percent strikeout rate in Double A and Triple A), Luis Perales (RHP, 20, 3.21 ERA, 34 percent in Single-A), Yordanny Monegro (RHP, 20, 0.72 ERA, 43 percent in FCL and Single A), Wikelman Gonzalez (RHP, 21, 5.14 ERA, 38 percent in High A), Dalton Rogers (LHP, 22, 4.53 ERA, 35 percent in Single A and High A), Hunter Dobbins (RHP, 23, 2.68 ERA, 27 percent in High A and Double A)

Advertisement

Drohan added velocity and a cutter to emerge as arguably the top pitching prospect in the Sox system in the first half. Perales, finally allowed to pitch on a starter’s workload, has sustained the dominance that he’d flashed in shorter outings last year. Monegro’s stuff has made huge leaps, and his combination of a mid-90s heater and 12-to-6 curve are promising. Gonzalez and Rogers get enough swings-and-misses to be intriguing, though with control issues for both.

While there have been some encouraging elements among the team’s starting pitching prospect pool, the disappointments — particularly among potential big league depth starters — have perhaps been more prominent. Bryan Mata had a 5.61 ERA in Triple A before landing on the injured list two months ago. Lefties Chris Murphy (8.35 in the Worcester rotation) and Brandon Walter (5.59 ERA) both struggled as starters in Worcester. While both have contributed in the big league bullpen, their inability to emerge as rotation options has played a role in the Sox’ chaotic, multi-opener rotation scramble.

Relievers: Luis Guerrero (RHP, 22, 1.11 ERA, 23 percent in Double A), Christopher Troye (RHP, 24, 3.00 ERA, 44 percent in High A and Double A), Ryan Fernandez (RHP, 25, 3.03 ERA, 33 percent in Double A and Triple A)

Guerrero’s fastball plays below its 100 mile-per-hour velocity, but his splitter is a wipeout pitch and the need to account for how hard he throws leaves batters on the defensive. Troye comes at hitters with a high-spin, mid-90s fastball at the top of the zone and slider at the bottom of it. Fernandez works in the upper-90s and could be a bullpen depth option.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.