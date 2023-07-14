Red Sox return with homer-aided win over Cubs as All-Star break does nothing to slow club’s momentum

Devers returned from the break Friday night determined to change the tenor of the season. He was 3 for 5 with two home runs as the Sox routed the Cubs, 8-3, before 37,597 at Wrigley Field.

The Red Sox third baseman was among the league leaders in home runs and runs batted in but hadn’t reached base at his usual high rate. There were too many strikeouts and wasted at-bats.

CHICAGO — Rafael Devers was not deemed worthy of a third consecutive trip to the All-Star Game and deservedly so in his opinion.

The Red Sox hit six home runs in all, their most since June 19, 2021, against Toronto in Buffalo.

The 49-43 Sox have won six straight and nine of their last 10 games.

Brayan Bello allowed three runs over six innings to improve to 7-5. Josh Winckowski and Brennan Bernardino had perfect innings in relief.

But Tayler Scott loaded the bases in the ninth as a thunderstorm rolled in, forcing Kenley Jansen into the game. He got the final out on a three-pitch strikeout for his 20th save.

The Sox had 13 hits. Masataka Yoshida was 2 for 5, giving him eight consecutive games with multiple hits. That’s the longest streak by a lefthanded hitter in team history since Ted Williams had an eight-game streak in 1940.

The Kid hit .344 that season; Yoshida is up to .317.

In an anomaly made possible by the All-Star break, Kyle Hendricks started back-to-back games for the Cubs. He probably should have taken an extra day off.

Hendricks allowed five runs on eight hits, four of them home runs. That matched his career high.

Devers homered leading off the second inning, driving a changeup into the bleachers in center field. One out later, Adam Duvall lined a low changeup down the line in left field for his seventh homer.

Jarren Duran turned a routine single to left into a double leading off the third inning as the Cubs were slow to react. He took third on a fly ball to center by Masataka Yoshida and scored on Justin Turner’s sacrifice fly to right.

Devers followed with a smash to right field for his 22nd homer of the season that would have gone a long way had it not slammed into the scoreboard.

Triston Casas led off the fourth inning with a home run that landed in the basket in left-center. It was his 10th homer of the season, the first since June 24.

Facing Mark Leiter Jr., Yoshida floated a single into left field in the seventh inning. Turner then homered to center (No. 14) for his first hit as a second baseman since 2015.

Turner’s previous home run as a second baseman was in 2014 off then-Giants starter Madison Bumgarner. As Cubs pitchers surrendered a series of rockets into the night, Bello efficiently worked his way through the Chicago lineup.

Bello retired seven of the first eight batters, four by strikeout. Doubles by Tucker Barnhart and Mike Tauchman produced a run in the third inning for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger drove a sinker to left-center for a solo homer in the fourth inning.

Bellinger homered again with two outs in the sixth inning. Bello started him with a fastball down the middle and Bellinger was ready for it. That ball also went to left-center.

It was the second time in 28 career games Bello allowed two home runs in a game. Until Bellinger’s first homer, he had allowed one over the previous 180 at-bats.

Bello was done after six innings and 93 pitches (64 strikes). He has a 2.51 ERA in his last seven starts and a 3.14 mark for the season.

