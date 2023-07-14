Rory McIlroy takes lead at Scottish Open

“I thought I hit the ball really well tee to green,” McIlroy said. “I gave myself tons of birdie putts out there. I didn’t make as many as I would like, but I can’t be anything but pleased. I’m excited to be in contention going into another weekend.”

McIlroy missed nine putts from 10 feet or closer — eight of those birdie chances — and then holed a 5-foot par on the 18th to take a one-shot lead over Tyrrell Hatton , Tom Kim and Byeong Hun An at The Renaissance Club in Gullane, Scotland.

Rory McIlroy felt he had no choice but to be pleased with a 4-under 66 that gave him a one-shot lead in the Scottish Open on Friday. He also couldn’t help but wonder how much lower his score could have been.

McIlroy has never won in Scotland — he’s never so much as finished in the top 10 in his seven previous tries as a pro — and looks to be hitting his stride with the final major next week at the British Open at Royal Liverpool. He was at 10-under 130.

An, who had a career-low 61 in the opening round, could manage only a 70 in the afternoon when rain that had been little more than a nuisance brought out the umbrellas for good over the final two hours. He missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole that would have tied McIlroy.

Hatton had a 62, while Kim had a 65. It was at the Scottish Open a year ago that Kim was runner-up while playing on a sponsor exemption, a result that led to him getting unlimited exemptions and turning one of those into his first PGA Tour victory.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, had a 65 and got within three shots of the lead, along with 51-year-old Padraig Harrington (66).

McElroy faces a rough weekend with the weather. The forecast is for rain and wind on Saturday, which led the tours to move up the starting times from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. to avoid the heavy stuff in the afternoon. On Sunday, the forecast was for the strongest wind of the week.

Some players won’t have to deal with the weather because they missed the cut, a group that included Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Park cards 63 to take LPGA Dana Open lead

Annie Park birdied seven of the last 10 holes for an 8-under 63 in the Dana Open in Sylvania, Ohio, and a two-stroke lead over U.S. Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz, Linn Grant and Jaravee Boonchant.

Park closed her opening nine at Highland Meadows with a birdie on No. 18 and added birdies on the first four holes on the front nine. She also birdied Nos. 7 and 8, playing her final nine in 6-under 28 to reach 11-under 131.

“I just had some really good shots out there,” Park said. “Recovered well from bad shots. Overall, I played really well.”

Corpuz, coming off her breakthrough victory in the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, had a 66 for her second straight bogey-free round. Grant and Boonchant, tied for the first-round lead at 64, each shot 69.

Twelve-time tour winner Ariya Jutanugarn topped the group at 8 under after a 69. Jeongeun Lee5 (64) also was 8 under with Lindy Duncan (65), Gemma Dryburgh (66), Maria Fassi (67), Matilda Castren (68), Linnea Strom (68) and Emily Pedersen (69).

Defending champion Gaby Lopez (65), Lydia Ko (68) and Minjee Lee (68) were in the group at 7 under. Top-ranked Jin Young Ko was five under after a 68.

Rose Zhang, the former Stanford star who won at Liberty National in her first LPGA Tour event as a pro, followed an opening 66 with a 77 to miss the cut.

Frazar holds onto lead at Firestone

Harrison Frazar found Firestone a bit more difficult than he did in his opening round but still managed a solid result, shooting a 2-under 68 for a one-shot lead over Stewart Cink at the midway point of the Kaulig Companies Championship in Akron, Ohio.

The 51-year-old Frazar was at 7-under 133 in the fourth of five majors on the PGA Tour Champions. He had one PGA Tour victory in 409 career starts, the 2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic, and has yet to win on the over-50 tour.

Frazar made three birdies in his first six holes and held on from there, making two bogeys and one more birdie on the par-4 13th.

Cink, who trailed Frazar and Steve Stricker by a shot after the opening round, also shot 68. Stricker, who won the first two PGA Tour Champions majors of the year, shot 73 to fall five shots off the lead.

Ernie Els (67) was two shots back and K.J. Choi (66) was alone in fourth, three shots off the lead. Bernhard Langer, the 65-year-old who won the U.S. Senior Open two weeks ago to break the PGA Tour Champions career victory record, was six shots back after a 68.

