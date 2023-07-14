For Sam Cassell, who won a championship with the Celtics, it was easy decision to return to Boston

Now Cassell, who recently joined coach Joe Mazzulla’s staff as an assistant, is eager to re-create that feeling with this squad.

Cassell was just months away from retirement before getting bought out of his contract with the Clippers and signing with Boston in March, and he said the Celtics instantly welcomed him to their family.

LAS VEGAS — Although Sam Cassell won back-to-back NBA titles as a point guard for the Rockets in 1994-95, he calls the 2008 championship he won in a reserve role for the Celtics “the most fantastic time of my life as a basketball player.”

“It’s OK to scream and yell, but we have to have the same common goal, and that common goal is to bring Banner 18,” Cassell said. “That’s the only goal. It isn’t getting to the conference finals . . . I’m talking about winning the championship. That’s the tradition in Boston, winning the championship. Playing for the guys who won before us: [Paul] Pierce, Kevin Garnett, [Bill] Russell, [Bob] Cousy, [Cedric] Maxwell, it’s about them. That’s the thing our guys have to understand; it’s a pride thing, a major pride thing.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Cassell spent the last three seasons as a 76ers assistant under former Celtics coach Doc Rivers, who was fired after Philadelphia was eliminated by Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Cassell said Mazzulla reached out to him about joining the Celtics’ staff after the playoffs ended, and it was an easy decision.

Advertisement

“It was an opportunity that I was looking forward to,” Cassell said. “I think Joe’s an amazing coach. I’m here to just help him, just let him enjoy that we have a great team. I won’t change his mentality, that’s who he is. But I’m going to help him enjoy it a little bit more.”

Here to help

The Celtics fortified their bench this month by agreeing to a two-year, minimum-salary deal with 6-foot-9-inch point guard Dalano Banton. Banton, 23, played 95 games over the last two years with the Raptors, averaging 3.7 points and 1.8 rebounds.

Advertisement

He missed the Celtics’ first two Las Vegas Summer League games last week because of a finger injury and struggled in his debut against the Lakers on Wednesday night, going 3 for 19 from the field. But he’s eager to soon make his mark with the big club.

“It’s been a great experience so far, so just trying to jump in, trying to learn everything at a fast pace,” Banton said. “So just being able to join a championship organization, a team that’s high on winning and expected to win . . . it’s going to be a good push for me to see where I’m at, and be able to build with these guys.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.