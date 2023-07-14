Ultimate frisbee

Avi Torres, Gann Academy
The junior from Waltham produced 10 goals and 43 assists in 12 games and was named Mass Bay Independent League MVP. He also plays basketball and chess, composes music, and is a counselor at a family camp. This summer, he is experiencing the Walk of the Living in Poland and touring Israel.
MBIL All-Stars
BOSTON UNIVERSITY ACADEMY — Isaac Rajagopal, Eli Scott-Joseph.
CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL OF WESTON — Beckett Ledahl, Rafi Nelson, Ryan Vernick.
CHAPEL HILL-CHAUNCY HALL — Xaivien Witherspoon.
COMMONWEALTH SCHOOL — Benjamin O’Donnell.
COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY — Seth Williams, Simeon Yen.
GANN — Sam Acel-Green; Ethan Porath; Nathan Selig, Avi Torres.
WARING SCHOOL — Thomas Davis.
