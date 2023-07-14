The US women’s soccer team still may be ranked No. 1, but their World Cup rivals are not afraid anymore

“Narrowing the gap, we’ve heard that for so long,” said coach Vlatko Andonovski , whose squad will be going after an unprecedented third consecutive title when the tournament begins Thursday in New Zealand and Australia.

But it’s rarely been easy, and as their rivals have improved in recent years, simply getting to the medal round has been a challenge.

Ever since it won the inaugural World Cup in 1991, the US women’s soccer team has set the gold standard for the rest of the planet , claiming eight global and Olympic crowns, and reaching the podium all but once in 15 tournaments.

“The gap has been narrowed a long time ago. Obviously, there’s a reason the US did not win the world championship for 16 years.”

It’s not only Germany, Brazil, Sweden, and Japan, the Americans’ traditional challengers, who’ve been the barriers. More recently, the Dutch, English, French, Spanish, and Australians also have been troublesome.

“There are some teams that have done incredibly well over the last four years, have made a name for themselves to compete for this trophy,” observed US cocaptain Alex Morgan, who’ll be playing in her fourth Cup.

The US had to labor mightily to win the 2019 title in France. After a 13-0 demolition of Thailand, for which they were criticized for running up the score against the tournament minnows, the Americans survived three one-goal outings in the elimination round before beating the Netherlands, 2-0, in the final.

“Tokyo is going to be one big punch in the mouth,” Megan Rapinoe, the team’s top gun, predicted before the Olympics, and so it was. Sweden ran the US off the field by three goals in the opener.

Then, after the Americans survived a shootout with the Dutch in the quarterfinals, they were shut out by the Canadians in the semis and were pushed to the end by the Australians in the bronze-medal match.

“We are not afraid of America,” declared Dutch midfielder Danielle van de Donk, whose teammates will face the US in their second Cup match.

The Americans, who’ve won 26 and drawn three of their 32 outings since the Games, may still be the world’s top-ranked team. But their rivals have no qualms about taking them head-on.

“It by far is going to be the most competitive World Cup,” Morgan predicts. “You look at Zambia beating Germany in a friendly as a lead-up. That’s just an example of anything can happen.”

Last year, the US lost three consecutive matches for the first time since 1993, dropping friendlies to England, Spain, and Germany, and losing at home for the first time in 72 contests.

“We have a winning mentality and when we don’t win it hurts,” Andonovski observed after the 2-0 blanking by what was essentially Spain’s reserves. “It hurt all of us. It is a tough moment for us as a team.”

Just qualifying for the Cup at last year’s CONCACAF W Championship required an all-out effort. The Americans had to go to the 89th minute to beat host Mexico in their group finale and defeated Canada, 1-0, in the final on a 78th-minute penalty kick.

By setting the bar at the loftiest level, the Americans forced their rivals to elevate their game to become competitive. There now are robust leagues across Europe — England’s Women’s Super League, Germany’s Frauen-Bundesliga, France’s Division 1 Feminine, Spain’s Liga F — that also serve as proving grounds for talent from overseas.

Only three members of Australia’s Cup roster play in their domestic league. The rest wear club colors in five other countries, 11 of them in England for the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.

The Matildas, who ended England’s 30-match unbeaten streak in April, have been on the rise for the past decade, reaching the Olympic medal round for the first time two years ago. “I predict this team will inspire a generation and unite the nation,” said coach Tony Gustavsson.

That’s what the US team did in 1999, winning the title over China in a shootout in a sold-out Rose Bowl. The Americans also became role models for their aspiring opponents, who admired their fight for recognition and respect and, more recently, financial equity.

“One of the reasons why we see the competition is getting closer is because of what this team has done off the field,” said Andonovski. “Push for more resources, for better logistical support, not just in this country but all over the globe.”

Eight other countries have a realistic chance of collecting a medal at this Cup, and seven of them have beaten or tied the US during the last two years. “The competition is not going to be any easier than the previous ones,” said Andonovski. “And maybe even harder.”

While the US returns seven starters from the 2019 squad, it’s very much a team in transition. The roster includes the fewest Cup veterans in program history and 14 players who are making their first Cup appearance.

Alyssa Thompson, the Americans’ 18-year-old forward, had only three international caps when she was named, and midfielder Savannah DeMelo had none.

So the old hands are hesitant about proclaiming themselves favorites. “I think it’s tough for us to put even more of a target on our backs by saying we’re favored or not,” said Morgan, whose colleagues face Vietnam in their opener. “We already have a target on our backs coming in as reigning World Cup champs.”

At least the Americans this time won’t have to contend with the Olympic jinx. Four of the last five gold medalists failed to win the subsequent Cup, with only the US prevailing in 2015. This time, the burden is on the Canadians, who beat the Swedes in a shootout in Yokohama.

But every quadrennium the bull’s-eye remains on the back of the star-spangled jersey. “Still there, always there,” said Rapinoe, the 2019 Cup heroine who’s retiring after the season. “You’re always on that razor’s edge, certainly around the World Cup. There’s so much to fight for.”

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.