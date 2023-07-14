Vladimir Guerrero Jr. follows up Home Run Derby win with long ball in first at-bat back with Blue Jays

The Blue Jays are 17-7 against NL opponents.

Matt Chapman had three hits and an RBI and Whit Merrifield drove in two runs as Toronto opened the second half of the season with its sixth win in seven games.

TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went deep in his first plate appearance following his Home Run Derby win earlier this week, Brandon Belt drove in the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and the Blue Jays beat the Diamondbacks, 7-2, Friday night.

“I liked the way we played,” Guerrero said through a translator. “We’re going to continue to play with the same intensity. It’s excellent right now.”

Guerrero led off the second with a 426-foot drive off Arizona starter Ryne Nelson for his 14th home run.

“Before the Derby and in the previous series, I was starting to feel pretty good at the plate,” Guerrero said. “When I start feeling comfortable at the plate, obviously things are going to be better.”

Arizona made two errors and had three runners thrown out on the bases, including two in the first inning. The Diamondbacks have lost six of eight.

Belt drove in Kevin Kiermaier with a fielder’s choice grounder in the seventh when the Diamondbacks couldn’t turn a double play on Belt’s grounder to second. George Springer’s slide into the legs of shortstop Geraldo Perdomo helped prolong a five-run inning for Toronto.

Guerrero followed with a base hit, Chapman hit an RBI double, and Merrifield made it 6-2 with a two-run single. Merrifield later scored on a throwing error by second baseman Ketel Marte.

Blue Jays righthander Trevor Richards (1-1) pitched 1⅔ innings for the win despite allowing Gabriel Moreno’s game-tying home run in the top of the seventh.

Blue Jays righthander José Berríos allowed one run and seven hits in 5⅓ innings. He walked one and struck out four.

