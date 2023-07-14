Watch: Chad Finn and Peter Abraham discuss if the Red Sox are contenders, Robert Kraft’s Hall of Fame chances, and more

On Friday’s installment of Boston Globe Today, columnist Chad Finn and Red Sox reporter Peter Abraham joined host Chris Gasper to discuss the hot topics surrounding the Boston sports scene.
Topics include whether or not the Red Sox are playoff contenders, Robert Kraft’s candidacy for the Hall of Fame, and the NBA’s new in-season tournament.
Watch the full episode in the video player above, or check out individual segments from today’s sports show as well as previous features from the show on the Boston Globe Today web page.
Boston Globe Today airs weekdays at 5 p.m. on NESN, and streams on the NESN 360 app and BostonGlobe.com. The Monday through Thursday shows focus on news and human interest stories, with Fridays devoted to sports.
