With limited options to bolster starting rotation, Red Sox to rely on Big Three for now

With the days off on the schedule, the Sox came out of the All-Star break lined up to use their Big Three in nine of the first 12 games.

That puts pressure on Brayan Bello , James Paxton , and Kutter Crawford to work deep into games.

CHICAGO — The Red Sox are sticking with a three-man rotation for now. Not that they have much choice with Tanner Houck , Chris Sale , and Garrett Whitlock on the injured list and Triple A Worcester tapped as far as better options.

“We should be OK,” manager Alex Cora said Friday before Bello faced the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. “After that we have to make decisions as far as how we’re going to do it as the schedule gets heavy. For now we’re good.”

Houck, who hasn’t pitched since being hit in the face by a line drive June 16, has started playing catch. He will need approximately two weeks before throwing off a mound.

“He’s doing well,” Cora said.

Sale is scheduled for a bullpen session Tuesday in Boston. That would be a significant step in his return from a stress fracture in his shoulder. He is on the 60-day injured list and cannot return until Aug. 1.

“We’ve been down this road. We’ve just got to be patient,” Cora said. “He’s feeling great, he is.”

Whitlock, who left his start July 2 with a bone bruise in his elbow, has not yet started playing catch. He is still dealing with the same symptoms.

On Saturday, Paxton is scheduled to face Marcus Stroman and Crawford goes Sunday against Justin Steele. The Sox will have bullpen games Monday and Tuesday in Oakland before Bello returns Wednesday against the A’s.

John Schreiber, one of the team’s most valuable relievers the last two seasons, is scheduled to make at least two more appearances with Worcester this weekend then be re-evaluated. The righthander has been on the injured list since mid-May with a muscle strain in his shoulder.

Trevor Story is not yet ready to start minor league games as the infielder recovers from elbow surgery. But that should be soon.

“We don’t have an exact date. But things are moving fast and he’s pushing hard, which is the most important thing.” Cora said.

Infielder Pablo Reyes [abdominal strain] was in the lineup as the center fielder Friday for Double A Portland as he continued a rehab assignment. He is scheduled to be the designated hitter Saturday.

That the Sox used Reyes in the outfielder suggests they’re preparing him as an option for the utility role now held by Kiké Hernández.

“Versatility is one of the things we really like about [Reyes],” Cora said.

Corey Kluber, out since June 21 with shoulder inflammation, will start a rehab assignment next Friday and is scheduled to pitch two innings. Kluber’s shoulder pain coincided with his earned run average ballooning to 7.04.

Cora said Kluber could be considered for a return to the rotation.

Fenster leaves for college

Darren Fenster, who has been with the Red Sox since 2012, left the organization to become an assistant coach at the University of Miami.

Fenster had a variety of posts with the Sox: minor league manager, minor league infield coordinator, and outfield/base-running coordinator. He also has filled in on the major league staff from time to time.

“Excellent,” said Cora, a Miami alum. “Obviously, we’re going to miss him here. He’s a hard worker. Darren’s a guy I really respect.”

Miami also named former Red Sox staffer Laz Gutierrez as pitching coach. Gutierrez joined the Hurricanes as assistant pitching coach and mental skills coach last year after four years as head coach at Nova Southeastern.

Looking forward to D.R. visit

Cora welcomed the news that the Red Sox would play two games against Tampa Bay in the Dominican Republic next spring training. The games are scheduled for March 9-10 in Santo Domingo. “It’s going to be loud; it’s going to be fun,” Cora said … Former Sox reliever Matt Barnes is scheduled for season-ending surgery on his left hip. Barnes had a 5.48 ERA in 24 appearances for the Marlins. The Sox traded Barnes to the Marlins for lefthander Richard Bleier, who has a 5.85 ERA in 19 games and has been on the injured list since May 22 with shoulder inflammation. Bleier started a rehab assignment July 2 with Worcester. His return does not seem imminent.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.