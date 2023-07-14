Yankees’ day in Denver starts well with Aaron Judge working out, but ends with loss to Rockies

Carlos Rodón gave up four runs over five innings in his second game of the season, and New York was unable to come back. The Yankees (49-43) are 14-18 since slugger Aaron Judge got hurt June 3, hitting a major league-low .219. They have been held to two runs or fewer in 12 of those games.

In their first game since new hitting coach Sean Casey was hired, slumping New York got off to a fast start but then fizzled in the batter’s box at offense-friendly Coors Field.

DENVER — Kris Bryant hit one of his team’s three home runs and Austin Gomber won his fourth straight outing as the Rockies beat the Yankees, 7-2, on Friday night.

Advertisement

Randal Grichuk and Nolan Jones also went deep for the last-place Rockies.

Gomber pitched six innings. The lefthander allowed two runs on six hits, with no walks and a pair of strikeouts.

Before the game, Judge took batting practice and ran in the outfield as he recovers from a torn ligament in his right big toe.

Are the Red Sox legitimate playoff contenders? Share Columnist Chad Finn and Red Sox beat writer Peter Abraham weigh in on the biggest issues facing the Boston Red Sox for the second half of the season.

“I kind of wanted to test it here in the Mile High city a little bit,” Judge said.

The reigning AL MVP said he’s been fitted with an insole for support.

New York manager Aaron Boone said he’s encouraged by Judge’s progress, both running and hitting. He was asked if Judge could return to the lineup in July.

“I think there’s a shot,” Boone said. “Now is that going to be, ‘Aaron Boone said he thinks he’ll be back in July?’ That’s not what I said. I was answering a question. I’m not going to put a timeframe on this. He’s doing well. He’ll be ready when he’s ready.

Buy or beware: Boston's direction at the deadline? Share Going Deep: Chad Finn and Peter Abraham look into the options the Red Sox can explore as the trade deadline approaches.



