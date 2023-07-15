Germany’s Gauthier Dance brings its trademark fluidity and abandon to a bold program at Jacob’s Pillow

The opening dance, “Violoncello” (1999) by Spain’s Nacho Duato portrays Johann Sebastian Bach (Luca Pannacci), dressed in wig, waistcoat, and knee breeches, sitting on a chair. A blond woman, the terrific Bruna Andrade, in tight black shorts and tank top walks past stiff legged. Swiftly taking the stick she holds in front of her, he pulls her onto his knee. For two and a half engrossing, sexually suggestive minutes, the man plays the woman, his violoncello. She responds to his every stroke, reacting with high leg extensions, deep second positions, and small tumbles. She returns to him again and again, as his instrument.

BECKET–Sleek and refined, Germany’s Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart, makes its third appearance in recent years at Jacob’s Pillow’s Ted Shawn Theatre this week. Offering five bold dances by choreographers from Spain, Israel, and Canada (the last, home country to Artistic Director Eric Gauthier), the company speaks several dance languages fluently. With Gauthier’s one witty exception, attenuation of limbs, subtle fluidity, and wild abandon are hallmarks.

Gauthier, known for jocular, virtuosic dances, presents “ABC” (2019), a delightful romp through the ballet lexicon with accompanying commentary. The choreographer’s recorded voice guides soloist Shori Yamamoto, calling out words that begin with the consecutive letters of the alphabet, from A-Z. For instance, A is for angles, ass, amazing, Agon, Ailey, alcohol, adagio, arabesque, and allegro. Each word inspires corresponding movement, but it is the slapstick rhythmic timing, the juxtaposition of word sequences, and the unruffled, effortless dancing that charms.

Dances by Israeli choreographers Sharon Eyal and Hofesh Shechter attest to the influence of Ohad Naharin, the longtime former artistic director of the Batsheva Dance Company. Known for developing the explorative GAGA movement style that emphasizes body and psychological discovery, sensation, and pushing limits, Naharin has inspired generations to choreograph from a place of fearless probing. Eyal and Shechter are no exception.

Eyal’s constricted movements in “Point” (2022) contrast with Shechter’s wide-open movement in “Swan Cake” (2021). Costumed in light-colored leotards, tights, and socks, the piquant “Point” trio of Izabela Szylinska, Karljin Dedroog, and Andrade, hair gelled close to their heads, restricts movement to sharp angles, lumbar arches, and small steps on relevé. The movement evolves methodically with variation: unison movement on different facings, or stepping in unison with the upper bodies forming individual shapes. The constriction illustrates the soul-scorching premise of “Point,” one of a series of seven dances, each by a different choreographer and inspired by a different deadly sin, in this case, Envy.

Gauthier Dance//Dance Company Theaterhaus Stuttgart performing "Swan Cake" at Jacob's Pillow Becca Marcela Oviatt

Entering while clapping, “Swan Cake” dancers, their louche demeanor matched by their loose, offbeat clothing, dance to techno sounds composed by Shechter. Influences of Israeli folk dance and clubbing propel the nine dancers to tumble over one another, forming and reforming groups of two, three, and four. Diagonal shafts of light spotlight the group when it settles, an ethereal counterbalance to the feral, scrabbling thrust of the crowd.

“Echad Mi Yodea,” choreographed in 1990, is the principal and best known section from Naharin’s magisterial “Minus 16,” that concludes the program. The devout, dressed in dark suits and white shirts, sit on chairs in a semicircle. The driving, rhythmic Passover song, “Echad Mi Yodea,” translated as “Who Knows One,” propels dancers to arch backward, lift off the chairs, drop to the ground, wag their heads, and throw off their clothes. They proclaim one verse at recurring intervals as if incanting prayers in a synagogue; the cumulative repetition offers a gripping vision of their indomitable rights as a nation.

