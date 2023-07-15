17-year-old boy drowns in Upper Mystic Lake in Winchester

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

.His body was recovered “a short time ago,” off Shannon Beach, State Police said in a statement issued at 8:20 p.m.

A 17-year-old boy drowned in the Upper Mystic Lake in Winchester Saturday evening where he was swimming with a group of friends, Massachusetts State Police said.





He had been with a group of people swimming about 100 yards offshore outside of “the swim zone,” State Police said.

“At some point fellow swimmers realized he was no longer at the surface,” State Police said.

Winchester Fire Department divers found his body “in about six feet of water near the place he was last seen,” according to State Police.

State Police said local public safety partners and Masschusetts Environmental Police also responded to the scene.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

