3 injured in stabbing near Mass. and Cass, police say

Boston homicide detectives were investigating a triple stabbing on Saturday about a block from the corner of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, a troubled area that is the epicenter of the city’s homelessness and opioid crisis.

The three victims were being treated in area hospitals, and one had injuries that were described as life-threatening, said Officer Michael Torigian, a Boston police spokesman.

Officers responded to the area of 112 Southampton St., on the corner of Atkinson Street, in Roxbury for a report of a stabbing at 11:38 a.m., he said.