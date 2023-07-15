Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A great egret in Sheffield, a whimbrel at the Great Barrington Airport, and several red crossbills on Olson Road in Florida.

Highlights last week were two black-bellied whistling ducks in Worcester, a brown booby observed from a whale-watching boat on the southwest corner of the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, a curlew sandpiper in breeding plumage on Plymouth Beach, and an unusual scattering of summer blue grosbeaks at several localities in western Massachusetts.

Cape Cod: A brown booby at the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary, a chuck-will’s-widow in Eastham, an Iceland gull in an island off Chatham, two ruddy ducks in South Monomoy, an Arctic tern at Race Point Beach, two yellow-crowned night-herons at Forest Beach in Chatham, and a continuing blue grosbeak at the Frances A. Crane Wildlife Management Area.

Essex County: Single yellow-crowned night-herons at Ipswich’s Town Wharf and Marblehead’s Forest River conservation area, a sandhill crane at Appleton Farms in Ipswich, two summering long-tailed ducks at the Sandy Point State Reservation, a solitary sandpiper in Topsfield, a black guillemot at Andrews Point in Rockport and four Caspian terns over Straitsmouth Island.

Hampden County: A blue grosbeak at the Southwick Wildlife Management Area.

Hampshire County: Two least bitterns at Great Pond in Hatfield, two great egrets at Lake Warner in North Hadley, five lesser yellowlegs in Northampton, two short-billed dowitchers on Aqua Vitae Road in Hadley, single blue grosbeaks in a field on Brook Street in Granby and Aqua Vitae Road in Hadley, and three blue grosbeaks in meadows in Hatfield.

Franklin County: Eight red crossbills near Cranberry Pond in Sunderland.

Martha’s Vineyard: A willow flycatcher near Squibnocket Pond, and an Acadian flycatcher and a Northern parula in Chilmark.

Middlesex County: A common loon on Walden Pond, several purple martins in Dunstable, an American bittern at the Russel Bird Sanctuary in Westford, and three short-billed dowitchers and a pectoral sandpiper on a wet field on School Street in Acton.

Nantucket: A continuing glaucous gull and a wandering black skimmer.

Norfolk County: A continuing clapper rail in the marshes off East Squantum Street, five piping plovers at Sandy Beach in Cohasset, and an Acadian flycatcher at the Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary.

Plymouth County: A curlew sandpiper at Plymouth Beach, an American bittern and two sandhill cranes at the Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area, a continuing pomarine jaeger at Manomet Point, and three Forster’s terns passing Manomet Point.

Suffolk County: A blue-winged warbler at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, and a willet at the Belle Isle Marsh Reservation.

Worcester County: Two black-bellied whistling ducks in Worcester, a continuing Brewster’s warbler at the Fruitlands Museum Historic District in Harvard, an upland sandpiper at the Fitchburg Municipal Airport, a common merganser at the Coes Reservoir, six evening grosbeaks in Royalston, a black-crowned night-heron at the Westboro Wildlife Management Area, and four Eastern meadowlarks at gate 37 of the Wachusett Reservoir.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.