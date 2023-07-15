Extending the school day puts children first

I applaud Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, the Rhode Island Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (RIDE) Maribeth Calabro, and the Providence Teachers Union (PTU) for their collaboration in reaching a tentative agreement that centers the needs of students and families and better supports the educators who are working tirelessly to help our students.

As communities across the nation consider strategies to help students recover from the disruption to learning caused by the pandemic, Providence Public Schools are taking bold action with a significant investment to extend the learning day and provide teachers with additional professional development to maximize the impact of the additional learning time.

Advertisement

We are at a critical time in education with no time to waste. A study released by the National Center for the Improvement of Educational Assessment in April 2022 indicated that it could take approximately three to five years of accelerated learning for Rhode Island students to return to pre-pandemic levels of achievement. Simply put: Every minute that students are engaged in learning matters.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

It is exciting to see Providence leading the way in extended learning with a recently ratified agreement by PTU members that adds an extra 30 minutes of learning daily in the 2023-2024 school year. This additional learning time will total nearly 15 more days of instruction in language arts, math, science, social studies and other areas that are vital as Providence and the state focus on learning acceleration to improve student outcomes post-pandemic.

Having a longer school day and year has yielded positive results at institutions such as Achievement First, a network opened during my tenure as mayor, where students of all socioeconomic backgrounds have proven that they can perform at high levels.

As a proud product of the Providence Public Schools, I have long believed that additional learning time is vital in advancing the district and placing our students on paths to success. In fact, the first contract my mayoral administration reached with PTU gradually extended the school day by 15 minutes.

Advertisement

While the recent agreement only extends the school day for the upcoming academic year, it shows us what is possible when stakeholders come together to put Providence students first.

If the additional 15 days of instruction annually were sustained for a student’s kindergarten to grade 12 journey, it would add up to more than a full 180-day academic year of additional learning by the time they graduate. If the goal is to accelerate learning and close the learning gap, leaders must consider additional long-term investments that will help students get back on track and prepare them for success in college or career.

As a former mayor of Rhode Island’s capital city, I am fully aware of the hard work and effort it takes to reach a fair agreement that meets the needs and priorities of various stakeholders. It can be challenging and requires time, partnership, and trust. It is all worth it when systemic changes are reached that position our entire school community, including students, parents, teachers, and administrators to thrive.

I commend RIDE, PPSD, and PTU for their commitment to moving the district forward by leveraging federal relief funds as intended and extending students’ access to high-quality learning experiences, and I express my gratitude to the teachers who have demonstrated over and over an unwavering commitment to our kids.

Advertisement

Angel Taveras is a former mayor of Providence and a graduate of Providence public schools.