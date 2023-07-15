Man arrested Saturday in connection with fatal assault at New Hampshire Walmart

A man was arrested Saturday morning in connection with the Friday killing of another man at a Somersworth, N.H., Walmart, according to the office of New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.
Brian Roberge, 52, of Somersworth was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Jan VanTassel, 79, of Center Ossipee, a statement from the attorney general’s office.
Officers responded around 11:19 p.m. to a report of a man assaulting another at 59 Waltons Way, where they found VanTassel unresponsive with visible head and facial injuries and determined he was dead, the statement said.
Roberge allegedly recklessly caused VanTassel’s death by repeatedly striking him in the head and face, according to the statement.
The relationship between the two men and the cause of the assault is under investigation, said New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney General Peter Hinckley in a brief phone interview. He declined to comment further.
Roberge is expected to be arraigned Monday at Strafford County Superior Court, the statement said.
No other information was immediately available. Somersworth police declined to comment on the incident.
Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Communications at 603-223-4381 to the attention of Detective Sergeant Justin Rowe.
