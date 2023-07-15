Man arrested Saturday in connection with fatal assault at New Hampshire Walmart

A man was arrested Saturday morning in connection with the Friday killing of another man at a Somersworth, N.H., Walmart, according to the office of New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Brian Roberge, 52, of Somersworth was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Jan VanTassel, 79, of Center Ossipee, a statement from the attorney general’s office.

Officers responded around 11:19 p.m. to a report of a man assaulting another at 59 Waltons Way, where they found VanTassel unresponsive with visible head and facial injuries and determined he was dead, the statement said.