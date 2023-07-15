Regrettable regression

Five years later, the leaders who transformed the council have moved up or out. These days, the body is a clown show — beset by scandal, bitter infighting, wild allegations, and antics that would be laughable if they didn’t mean so many in Boston are without the representation they deserve.

How utterly ludicrous those words seem now! I wrote them in the summer of 2019 , when the Boston City Council was packed with superstars who had high aspirations, and the talent to achieve them.

“Today’s City Council is dominated by smart, ambitious people who mirror a city transformed over the past decade or so. They have big ideas, they propel public conversation … and push the city forward.”

“Things have got to get better,” said former councilor Lydia Edwards, now a state senator, “because people don’t trust the city council anymore, and that is not good for democracy.”

This week’s scandal centers on Councilor Kendra Lara. Police say Lara was speeding down Centre Street in Jamaica Plain on June 30 when she lost control of an unregistered, uninsured car and crashed into a house, injuring her 7-year-old, who was not in a booster seat as the law requires. It has since emerged that Lara, on her first term on the council, has been driving without a license for 10 years.

It’s hard to understand why anyone would take such risks, but it’s unfathomable that an elected official — somebody who is supposed to set an example — would behave with such apparent disregard for laws ordinary people must obey.

A few days before Lara’s accident, the State Ethics Commission announced that Councilor Ricardo Arroyo paid a $3,000 penalty for a conflict-of-interest violation because he represented his brother in a sexual harassment lawsuit.

The revelations come in a council term marked by belligerence and bullying, in and out of the council chamber, where tempers flare with alarming regularity, fissures often open along racial lines, and the F-bomb has been dropped.

“What the [expletive] do I have to do in this [expletive] council in order to get respect as a Black woman?” demanded District 7 Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson in the chamber, after Arroyo was removed from leadership because he had faced never-prosecuted allegations of assault 17 years ago.

The body’s deliberations over redistricting — the decennial redrawing of the city’s electoral boundaries — were especially ugly, again revealing racial and ethnic fissures. Hothead District 3 Councilor Frank Baker called new voting maps an anti-Catholic conspiracy driven by his colleague Liz Breadon, a Protestant immigrant from Northern Ireland.

“The person that’s leading the charge is a Protestant from Fermanagh,” Baker spat. He and council president Ed Flynn, both white, helped fund a successful lawsuit against their own colleagues over the new boundaries. In an affidavit supporting their challenge, Councilor Erin Murphy argued that the new maps – designed to improve representation for communities of color — violated the rights of white people under the Voting Rights Act. Blech.

It has gotten so hostile on the fifth floor that in May, Flynn proposed an anti-bullying ordinance that would require councilors and their staffers to sign a policy prohibiting harassment and retaliation — against each other!

That Flynn — never considered one of the body’s leading lights — now seems its sage statesman is a testament to just how far the council has sunk. So many who were grown-ups are now former councilors: Michelle Wu is now mayor, Ayanna Pressley is in Congress, Andrea Campbell is attorney general, Kim Janey was interim mayor and now leads an anti-poverty nonprofit, Edwards is a state senator, and Kenzie Bok is the incoming head of the Boston Housing Authority.

All of them were impressive on the council, able to put aside their differences and work together. The current council does not appear to have achieved much of anything, unless you count giving themselves a hefty pay raise.

There are some grown-ups left, but they have trouble being heard above the fray. That’s the Boston City Council we knew so well for decades, a platform for divisive blowhards, a body that had little power and deserved even less.

Five years ago, I wrote that those days were over. It turns out we were enjoying a glorious, all-too-brief respite. Now we return to our regularly scheduled mayhem.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.