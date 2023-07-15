Single-engine plane crash lands at Martha’s Vineyard Airport

A single-engine plane crashed while trying to land at Martha’s Vineyard Airport on Saturday after the pilot suffered a medical issue and the passenger took control of the aircraft, officials said.
The Federal Aviation Administration said a Piper-46 airplane with two people on board crashed at the airport in West Tisbury at about 3:15 p.m.
The pilot, an 80-year-old man, was extricated from the plane and taken by medflight to a Boston hospital for treatment, the West Tisbury Police Department said on Facebook.
Police said the man suffered a medical condition while approaching the airport and his passenger, a 68-year-old woman, grabbed control and managed to land the plane on its belly without landing gear. The woman suffered minor injuries, police said.
The runway was closed following the crash and has since reopened, police said.
State Police along with the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, officials said.
