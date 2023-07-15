Single-engine plane crash lands at Martha’s Vineyard Airport

A single-engine plane crashed while trying to land at Martha’s Vineyard Airport on Saturday after the pilot suffered a medical issue and the passenger took control of the aircraft, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Piper-46 airplane with two people on board crashed at the airport in West Tisbury at about 3:15 p.m.

The pilot, an 80-year-old man, was extricated from the plane and taken by medflight to a Boston hospital for treatment, the West Tisbury Police Department said on Facebook.