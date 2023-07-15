Three injured in machete fight Friday night in Waltham

Three people were involved in a fight Friday night in Waltham involving a machete that left all three injured and resulted in two arrests, according to police.

At 6:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight in the area of 34 Hammond St., according to a statement from the Waltham Police Department, which only described the three as males.

Police arrived to find one of them with a “deep head laceration from being attacked with a machete,” officials said. The other two were arrested at the scene.