Three injured in machete fight Friday night in Waltham

Three people were involved in a fight Friday night in Waltham involving a machete that left all three injured and resulted in two arrests, according to police.
At 6:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a fight in the area of 34 Hammond St., according to a statement from the Waltham Police Department, which only described the three as males.
Police arrived to find one of them with a “deep head laceration from being attacked with a machete,” officials said. The other two were arrested at the scene.
All three were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no threat to public safety following the incident, the statement said.
Waltham police declined to provide additional information, citing an ongoing investigation.
