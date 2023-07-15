Vermont farmers devastated by the damage done to their crops

“We went from a well-oiled machine to so much uncertainty,” he said. He estimated that his farm would have grossed $350,000 this season. Now, even if he’s able to clear out the mud and replant in time for a small harvest, he’ll only make a third of that.

On the door of Zeitlyn’s shed, he had drawn a line 3 feet off the ground chronicling the height of the historic floodwaters. Across the ruined fields, a large cooler lay toppled, 100 yards from its usual location.

BURLINGTON, Vt. — “Oh my God, it’s the end of the world,” said Dylan Zeitlyn, a co-owner of Diggers’ Mirth Collective Farm, on Saturday afternoon surveying what was a thriving row of cilantro plants just last week, now flattened and caked with silt.

BURLINGTON, VT - 7/15/2023

“Emotionally, it’s the lost work that hits me in the heart, not the money. But at a certain point, it’s like, I have to pay rent,” said Zeitlyn, who had to lay off five crew members.

Diggers’ Mirth is one of many farms in Vermont to suffer nearly a complete crop loss from last week’s floods, leaving farmers and farm workers scrambling to recoup losses just as peak harvest season was beginning. Some two months of rain fell in just two days, resulting in the death of at least one person and widespread damage across much of the state.

More heavy rain is in the forecast for the state, with the National Weather Service issuing a flood watch from Sunday morning to late Sunday night for almost all of central and northern Vermont. Thunderstorms and rainfall of up to 2 inches are expected, the agency warned.

On Monday US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is expected to visit the state to survey damage to transportation infrastructure.







On Friday, President Biden approved federal disaster assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The support will include grants and low-cost loans for affected individuals in Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham, and Windsor counties, as well as funding for local governments and nonprofit organizations in additional counties.

The Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont, a nonprofit that promotes organic agriculture in the state, is one of a handful of such organizations channeling donations to affected farm owners, according to Grace Oedel, its executive director.

The organization is fielding donations for its emergency relief fund, which distributed about $250,000 in aid after similar flooding from Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, Oedel said

This time, she said they will likely need significantly more funding to provide any meaningful relief.

She said that in the past 48 hours, employees at the organization had already spoken to 60 farms interested in applying for the organization’s emergency relief funds.

“The need is great,” she said.

Even the emergency relief funds would only cover “Band-Aid kinds of support,” Oedel said, as the damage goes far beyond crop losses.



Many fields are not just sodden, but contaminated, she said. The silt deposited from river flooding can contain everything from oil to raw sewage, making it hazardous to salvage any spared harvests or graze farm animals, she said.

“There are layers and layers of implications to an event like this,” she said. “For the land, for the farmers, for the farm workers — everybody who was counting on these jobs.”

Alisha Laramee, program coordinator for New Farms for New Americans, which helps refugees in Vermont get started on doing subsistence farming, said it was devastating to have to tell some 100 families that their crops weren’t salvageable.

“I would say 100 percent damage, because everything that’s touched flood waters is compromised,” she said, adding that all 10 acres of the program’s lands were submerged in 5 feet of water and lay underneath a foot of mud and silt. “It’s been an absolutely devastating and terrible experience for the farmers.”

The participating families, most of whom are from Bhutan, Burundi, Congo, Myanmar, and Somalia, were planting culturally significant crops whose seeds are not widely available, Laramee said. The participants grow food for subsistence, not to sell, and their crops usually support close to 500 family members, she said.

Though the program has seen an outpouring of support from community members offering to volunteer, the scope of what is needed for recovery can seem paralyzing, Laramee recalled feeling as she walked through a field.



“When I was walking, my feet were just getting stuck in a foot of mud. It’s so overwhelming, you don’t even know where to start,” she said.

Some farms have looked to grass-roots sources for financial support.

Eric Seitz, co-owner of Pitchfork Farm in Burlington, said a friend started a GoFundMe page for him that had already received more than $60,000 in donations as of Saturday afternoon. But that’s just a small dent in the $400,000 in lost sales he estimates his farm incurred — not to mention the labor it will take to prepare the fields for planting again.



“The scope of the cleanup is daunting,” he said, adding that it will cost “thousands upon thousands” of dollars “just to get back to square one.”

“We’re just gonna be playing whack-a-mole financially until we’re solvent again,” Seitz said.

As farms wait for state and federal assistance and look to replant, some farmers say they’re relying on community support to tide them over.

Brandon Lalancette and Brooke Giard, who co-own the flower farm June Farm in Burlington, said the emotional support of the farming community is helping them cope with the loss of their dahlias, tulips, and peonies.

“Everybody’s going through it together,” Lalancette said. “Getting to collectively grieve the loss, moving forward collectively — there’s so much strength in that.”



