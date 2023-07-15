Maine moves to drop COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers is expected to be dropped soon in Maine, with a state agency saying the mandate met its goal of limiting the spread of the coronavirus at the pandemic’s height but is no longer needed based on evolving scientific evidence.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement Tuesday and expects the rule to be published next week. It hopes to adopt the rule following public comment by year’s end.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine has followed the science in developing policies to limit the spread of the virus,” DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said Tuesday. “Today, a robust body of evolving evidence tells us that this requirement achieved its goals of saving lives and protecting health at a crucial time.”