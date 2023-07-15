Anatomical donor programs are crucial to training the next generation of physicians

The necessity of whole body donors may not seem important given the advent of computer simulations and virtual reality. However, a human body allows students to see the reality of anatomy, especially three-dimensional relationships and variability. Donations give medical students the chance to learn from direct observations rather than from generalized descriptions in textbooks. The anatomical donor also serves as the student’s first patient, and students learn to respect and value the trust of a patient. Though their patient is no longer living, a bond exists. The appreciation of students, faculty, and staff is expressed at many institutions by a memorial service to which donor families are often invited.

Those who have chosen to donate their bodies after death for medical research are necessary to teaching anatomy to future physicians. Yet that practice may be affected by the recent indictment of Harvard Medical School’s morgue manager for allegedly selling organs and cadaver parts for profit .

Advertisement

Such whole bodies are gained through direct donation, either by preregistration by the donor or after their death by the family, to anatomical gift programs run by medical schools. These individuals trust students, faculty, and staff to treat their bodies with respect throughout the anatomy course, after which the remains are cremated and ashes are returned to the family. Allegations of trafficking in human remains could decrease donations everywhere.

Incidents of inappropriate use of whole body donations obtained through anatomical gift programs are relatively rare, in contrast to those obtained by body brokers, who are not affiliated with medical schools. Body broker companies sell body parts, returning the ashes of whatever remains to the family. This practice is not illegal, but typically takes advantage of financially strapped families who are not aware that their loved one’s remains may be separated into parts and distributed for profit.

Advertisement

However, there is limited external oversight of anatomical gift programs and regulations vary from state to state. In New York, medical schools must acquire a license from the Department of Health to be approved as a nontransplant anatomic bank for whole bodies. Unannounced inspections of facilities are carried out to ensure that detailed records are kept regarding the source and disposition of bodies, and that bodies are being stored and handled properly. Ultimately, it is the lab/morgue manager that carries out these responsibilities with faculty and administrative supervision.

The public’s perception of anatomical donor programs is crucial to the training of the next generation of physicians. Anatomical knowledge plays an important role in specialties including surgery, cardiology, pediatrics, radiology, and others. Better internal and external oversight of these programs — such as provided for in the Uniform Anatomical Gift Act — would go a long way toward avoiding egregious behavior. It is incumbent upon the companies and schools processing body donations to be completely transparent so that families are aware of precisely how their loved ones’ remains are being used.

Paulette Bernd is a professor in the Department of Pathology and Cell Biology at Columbia University’s Medical School and director of the Gross Anatomy course and the Anatomical Gift Program.