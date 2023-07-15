30 years later, what does Mass. ed reform have to show for itself?

I say this as someone who has spent the last 30 years — starting as a preschool teacher in 1993 — teaching and advocating for early childhood education and care in the state.

Re “Rethinking the Education Reform Act: Landmark law propelled state to top ranks, yet many of its goals still elusive” (The Great Divide, Page A1, July 4): As I read Julian E.J. Sorapuru’s article on the 1993 Massachusetts law, I reflected on the fact that we cannot focus solely on the K-12 years.

Over the past three decades, our understanding of child development and brain science has advanced significantly. Research consistently demonstrates the critical role of early childhood experiences in shaping a child’s educational trajectory.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 pandemic cast an important light on the early childhood ecosystem in Massachusetts and generated public will for systemic change. As we contemplate an updated approach to education, we need a comprehensive approach that starts at birth. We must also acknowledge that children’s needs are interconnected, extending far beyond the confines of the classroom.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

It is time for a fundamental shift in how we think about and invest in our children’s education.

Let us harness our knowledge, build on our progress, and create a brighter future for our children, starting with a strong investment in their early years.

Amy O’Leary

Executive director

Strategies for Children

Brookline









Law has succeeded in many ways, but schools must become multiservice centers

Massachusetts education reform has been a success in many ways, but there remains much work to be done.

What did education reform do?

▪ For the first time, Massachusetts students had to show literacy to graduate from high school.

▪ For the first time, there was a definition of what students should know and be able to do in elementary, middle, and high school.

▪ The foundation formula started a seven-year process to close funding gaps among low-income and affluent school districts.

Advertisement

▪ There were statewide efforts to establish teacher and administrative evaluation systems based on what we know about effective schools.

Yet hoped-for improvements in student achievement have not been sustained, and improvements in funding have not kept pace with student needs.

Is there the political will among state leaders, legislators, community leaders, parents, and educators to make essential changes in public schools to better prepare students for today’s world and economy?

The design of finance and accountability tools under the Education Reform Act was a legislatively manageable solution to meet legal requirements set down in McDuffy v. Secretary of the Executive Office of Education and by the Legislature.

Yet what is legislatively manageable is not always what is effective for improving student achievement. Having substantially improved student achievement in several urban school districts elsewhere, I learned that doing so takes not just money but also raising adult expectations for students’ behavior and achievement and changing what is taught and how it is taught.

COVID-19 brought to light how ineffectively we have been addressing students’ physical and mental health needs. That so many of them survived being out of school, some of them food insecure, homeless, and living in dysfunctional homes, is amazing.

There is no one solution. Schools must become multiservice centers, with high expectations for all students and clear definitions of what they must know and be able to do to be successful as adults.

Advertisement

Nicholas A. Fischer

Blacksburg, Va.

The writer was associate commissioner for finance and accountability for the Commonwealth’s Department of Education from 1993 to 1998. He has taught in and led school districts in eight states, from the 1970s to 2014.





The impact of students’ home environment has been ignored

In “Rethinking the Education Reform Act,” Julian E.J. Sorapuru writes, “Low-income students and students of color still perform at levels far lower than their wealthier and white peers.” The implication is that the education reform in Massachusetts should have resolved the issue. It did not. The federal No Child Left Behind Act spent two decades and billions of dollars to close the learning gaps. It did not.

A recent study by MIT’s Blueprint Labs found that Boston students who were bused to schools outside of their neighborhoods saw no benefit academically.

With all of the time and money spent to “fix” schools or to move students to “better” schools, there has been no progress in closing learning gaps. The reason is that, for the most part, learning gaps do not arise from the schools students go to; rather, they arise in the homes students come from.

This has been borne out by the National Assessment of Educational Progress, as Sorapuru cites. Overall, Massachusetts NAEP scores have improved since the Education Reform Act. However, between 1998 and 2019, the gap between rich and poor students and between white and Black students was virtually unchanged.

The fatal flaw in No Child Left Behind was making the assumption that learning gaps arose from schools and would be resolved by fixing schools. The research on home environment influencing standardized test scores has been ignored while the public, legislators, and even educators bemoan our failing schools.

Advertisement

Children living in more affluent homes have learning advantages far beyond those in less well-to-do homes. Parents, for the most part, are more educated. Children learn communication skills from their parents. Wealthier children have more reading materials, more technology, more learning experiences from museums, vacations, lessons in the arts, etc. The child in the wealthier home walks through the schoolhouse door on day one with a big learning advantage over needier students.

It seems that the one successful initiative to level the playing field for children living in poverty is to provide more school time. Everything else has failed.

Joseph H. Crowley

Cranston, R.I.

The writer is past president of the Massachusetts Association of School Business Officials and past president of the Rhode Island Association of School Principals.





Education offers no immediate remedy for poverty

Tucked within Julian E.J. Sorapuru’s article on the state of the Education Reform Act 30 years after its adoption is the solution: Engaged parents help lead to smart kids. Teachers unions know this, and they resent charter schools for taking away engaged parents from district schools. Any teacher can tell you who among their students is likely to have engaged parents. They also can tell you that the students who lack engaged parents tend to do poorly with the exception of that occasional unicorn who overcomes all obstacles.

Advertisement

We cannot expect teachers to solve the lack of aspiration in some families. Poverty, often at the root here, is a problem for which education offers no immediate remedy. What’s more, it should be noted that students from families of limited means can be found across the state from mill towns to city neighborhoods.

Reformers demand equity in education, leaving teachers to muddle through, often losing their own aspiration in the process. There is the so-called tyranny of ZIP codes to deal with. It can be hard to escape where you live.

The long waiting lists for charter schools and the large numbers of Black families leaving Boston for other cities and towns in the region make me optimistic that educational aspirations remain high. So too does the influx of migrants arriving in our poor neighborhoods, filled with the aspiration that started them on their journey. Still, America churns, and while many will rise in its froth, we don’t know how to save those who slip under its wake.

Robert Hildreth

Boston

The writer is the founder of the Hildreth Institute and La Vida Scholars.