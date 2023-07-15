The high cost of rejecting immigrants

As anti-immigrant fervor heats up globally, the positive impact that immigrants have on the labor market has never been more evident.

Over in Europe, the Dutch cabinet fell apart last week following a fight between lawmakers about restrictions on the number of immigrants that should be allowed into the Netherlands. As a result, the conservative prime minister, who favored a tougher approach to reuniting refugee families settled in the country, resigned instead of compromising. The episode is indicative of how powerful anti-immigrant nationalist movements and far-right narratives have become in Europe. (Spain, Sweden, and Finland stand as additional examples.)

Then there was the horrific migrant boat tragedy that unfolded recently off the coast of Greece that killed more than 600 people and made the Greek government subject to intense criticism. According to reports, Greek officials didn’t do enough to rescue the migrants. And just this week, the world is watching as migrant advocates are trying to locate a couple of migrant ships that sailed from Senegal but are missing in the Atlantic. They are reportedly transporting as many as 300 migrants.

Meanwhile, here in the United States, immigrants continue to drive growth in the labor market. While foreign-born individuals account for just 17.5 percent of the working-age population in the nation, they account for more than half of new workers entering the labor market in the past two years. And women, Ukrainian refugees in particular, have played an outsized role.

And yet, we can only expect the anti-immigrant rhetoric to heat up in the United States as the Republican presidential primary race gets underway. But the inflammatory and fear-mongering political promises from the GOP to crack down on immigrants, and the vilification of undocumented workers, are at odds with our economic needs.

Indeed, the economics of immigration are obvious, which is why economists generally love immigration, as Idrees Kahloon, the Washington bureau chief for The Economist, wrote in an essay last month for The New Yorker. He noted the work of Michael Clemens, “a prominent economist of immigration,” who “maintains that present-day migration barriers are so self-defeating that they are analogous to governments leaving trillion-dollar bills on the sidewalk.”

But immigration, as a political issue, is 100 percent emotion-based. Rational arguments often don’t move the needle with an electorate on immigration but anger and racial anxiety do. No one understands that better than Republicans. But they cannot have it both ways. If Republicans continue to double down on their anti-immigrant proposals — Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is a prime example of that strategy — that also makes them anti-business, anti-free market, and anti-economy. That begs the question: When will the GOP pay the political price for the negative economic consequences of its anti-immigrant, nativist messaging?

