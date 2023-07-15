Don’t let Trump run out the clock on justice

So, one might think Trump — who entered a not guilty plea to each of the 37 felony charges against him — would be eager to have his claims of innocence validated by a jury. After all, justice delayed is justice denied. But Trump is not eager for a speedy start to his trial. Instead, his lawyers are seeking an indefinite delay. In a 12-page memo submitted to Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who previously set a tentative trial date of Aug. 14, Trump’s lawyers wrote: “Based on the extraordinary nature of this action, there is most assuredly no reason for any expedited trial and the ends of justice are best served by a continuance.”

Ever since his indictment on federal felony charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents, Donald Trump has insisted that the allegations against him are the product of a political witch hunt. As he posted on Truth Social shortly after he was summoned to appear in federal court in Miami: “I AM AN INNOCENT MAN.”

Trump’s attempt to delay the trial comes as no surprise. That’s the way he operates. “Delay is what he does. That’s one of his main legal strategies,” Noah Bookbinder, a former Justice Department attorney, told Time. Besides, no one really expected the Aug. 14 trial date to hold. Still, the indefinite delay that Trump’s lawyers are seeking is wrong, and Cannon should not agree to it.

The reasons listed in the motion for a delay include the “substantial and voluminous” amount of discovery evidence provided by the government, amounting to 833,450 pages of material, including about 122,650 e-mails and 305,670 other documents. Also cited as a reason for delay is the fact that Trump is a very busy man who is running for president — an undertaking that “requires a tremendous amount of time and energy and that effort will continue until the election on November 5, 2024,” his lawyers wrote.

Put aside for a moment Trump’s certainty that he will be busy until Nov. 5 as the Republican presidential nominee — as Mary McCord, who served as acting assistant attorney general for national security from 2016 to 2017, told Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus: “He’s not the first person to say to a judge, ‘I have this really busy schedule.’” But while judges do sometimes make reasonable accommodations for a defendant’s schedule, McCord said, putting a trial off indefinitely does not fall under that rubric: “He chose to be a candidate while he had investigations pending against him. And he has a responsibility, like anyone else who is facing charges, to go through our criminal justice system.” The same analysis applies to the mountain of evidence Trump’s lawyers say they must review. It’s reasonable to give Trump’s lawyers some additional time but unreasonable to give them an eternity.

Trump’s legal team clearly sees a benefit in delay. The closer a trial comes to bumping up against the next presidential election, the more it stands to influence that election, possibly to the defendant’s advantage, given the passion of his supporters and the potential to sow doubt and suppress the vote of others. Meanwhile, if the trial is delayed until after the election and Trump wins, who doesn’t think he would either pardon himself or simply push to get the case dismissed?

Advertisement

Ultimately how this case is handled is a test for Cannon, a Trump appointee whose loyalty to the former president has already come under scrutiny. The judge rewarded Trump’s previous effort to delay this case by granting his request for a special master to review the documents he was holding at Mar-a-Lago. In that instance, however, Cannon’s ruling was overturned by an appeals court that said she had no jurisdiction to order that review. In the end, will she go down in history as a judge who remained loyal, above all, to a political benefactor or as a judge who is loyal to the foundational principle of judicial impartiality?

In arguing for delay, Trump’s lawyers actually make a good case for why this matter should be resolved sooner rather than later: As they wrote to Cannon, the legal questions “are significant and present issues of first impression. The intersection between the Presidential Records Act and the various criminal statutes at issue has never been addressed by any court, and in the Defendants’ view, will result in a dismissal of the indictment.” The voters should know how this case ends before they elect the next president. Justice delayed is justice denied — not just for the defendant but for the country.

