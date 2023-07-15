Blue Jays stay hot with sixth win in last seven games

Merrifield added a sacrifice fly later in the eighth and finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Merrifield broke a 2-all tie by connecting off Zac Gallen in the fourth, his sixth homer of the season. Bichette gave Toronto an insurance run with a homer off Scott McGough in the eighth, his team-leading 16th.

Whit Merrifield and Bo Bichette hit solo homers, George Springer drove in two runs, and emergency starter Chris Bassitt pitched six strong innings as the Blue Jays won for the seventh time in eight games, beating the Diamondbacks, 5-2, on Saturday in Toronto.

Bassitt (9-5) won his second straight decision as the Blue Jays moved a season-best 11 games above .500 at 52-41. The 34-year-old righthander started in place of Kevin Gausman, who was scratched early Saturday because of discomfort in his left side.

Bassitt allowed two runs and seven hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Siri blasts Rays past Royals

Jose Siri hit a pair of solo homers and the Rays opened the second half by beating the Royals, 6-1, in a doubleheader opener in Kansas City, Mo.

A day after the series opener was rained out, Tyler Glasnow (3-3) gave up six hits and struck out six as the AL East-leading Rays won their second straight after a season-high seven-game losing streak. Glasnow had been 0-3 in four starts since a June 14 win at Oakland.

Kansas City has lost seven of eight, dropping to 26-66. Salvador Perez had four hits for the Royals, one shy of his career high. His fifth-inning double made him the sixth Kansas City player with 500 extra-base hits.

Siri homered in the third off Alec Marsh (0-3) and the ninth off Nick Wittgren for his seventh career multihomer game. He has 18 home runs this season.

Nationals outlast Cardinals

Lane Thomas’s single broke a tie in the 10th inning and the Nationals beat the Cardinals, 7-5, in the first game of a doubleheader in St. Louis.

Thomas’ single scored Alex Call to break a 5-5 tie. CJ Abrams scored an insurance run on a double play for the Nationals in a game that was resumed after rain halted play Friday night in the third inning.

Kyle Finnegan (4-3) earned the decision with two innings of relief. Hunter Harvey earned his ninth save in 14 opportunities.

Jordan Hicks (1-6) took the loss for the Cardinals.

Schwarber powers Phillies’ rally

Kyle Schwarber hit a tying home run in the seventh inning and drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the eighth, and the Phillies rallied for a 6-4 victory over Manny Machado and the Padres in Game 1 of a doubleheader in Philadelphia.

Machado had put San Diego in front 4-3 with his 300th home run, a solo shot in the eighth.

Bryce Harper then tied it in the eighth with a pinch-hit RBI infield single to help the Phillies snap a three-game losing streak.

Trent Grisham also homered for the Padres, who were going for their season-best fourth win in a row.

Heaney bounces back for Rangers

Andrew Heaney rebounded from his worst start of the season, slumping Marcus Semien had his first multihit game in two weeks, and the Rangers beat the Guardians, 2-0, in Arlington, Texas.

Heaney (6-6) allowed six hits and one walk in 5⅓ innings, striking out four. Against Washington last Sunday, the 31-year-old lefthander allowed eight runs, matching a career high. He had been on the paternity list after his wife delivered twin daughters.

Grant Anderson relieved with runners at the corners and got Tyler Freeman to ground into a double play. Closer Will Smith got five outs in the seventh and eighth innings, and Aroldis Chapman struck out two in a one-hit ninth in his first save situation since he was acquired from Kansas City on June 30.

Bieber can’t avoid injured list

The Guardians placed righthander Shane Bieber on the 15-day injured list with forearm irritation.

Manager Terry Francona said Bieber’s scheduled Saturday visit to see Keith Meister, the Rangers orthopedist who sees athletes from across the country, was pushed back to Sunday.

“We don’t have any more information today than we did yesterday,” Francona said. “It just seems it’s the right thing to do, and I think ‘Biebs’ agrees with that. We owe that to him. This kid goes out there and does it the way you’re supposed to.”

Bieber, the 2020 American League Cy Young winner, is 5-6 with a 3.77 ERA, but 0-3 in his last five outings.

Pirates call up top prospect Priester

Pitching prospect Quinn Priester is to make his major-league debut Monday night for the Pirates. Pirates manager Derek Shelton said the Pirates plan to call up Priester from Triple A Indianapolis to face Cleveland. Priester was the Pirates’ first-round pick in the 2019 amateur draft . . . Third baseman José Miranda was put on the 10-day injured list by the Twins because of a right shoulder impingement, and top prospect Matt Wallner was recalled from Triple A St. Paul. Miranda is hitting .211 with four doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs . . . Braves lefthander A.J. Minter was placed on the 15-day IL with left shoulder inflammation, another blow to Atlanta’s bullpen. Minter has pitched in a team-leading 44 games and is second on the team with 10 saves . . . The Rangers placed righthander Josh Sborz on the 15-day IL with right biceps tendinitis. Sborz is 4-4 with a 4.54 ERA in 29 relief appearances this season.