Carles Gil, Gustavo Bou combine to power Revolution to blowout victory

The Revolution’s high-pressing led to turnovers and two first-half goals after D.C. United lost captain Steven Birnbaum following a clash with Bobby Wood, leading to referee Ismir Pekmic adding seven minutes of injury time.

Bou and Harkes converted late in the first half as the Revolution (12-4-7, 43 points) improved their home unbeaten streak to 12 games and their home unbeaten streak against D.C. United (8-10-6, 30 points) to 13 games since 2012.

FOXBOROUGH — The Carles Gil-Gustavo Bou combination produced a goal for the first time since June as the Revolution took a 4-0 victory over D.C. United Saturday night. Along the way, Gil found another scoring partner as Ian Harkes converted twice before a crowd of 29,884 at Gillette Stadium.

Bou headed in a lofted pass from Gil in the 45th minute, his fifth goal of the season. The sequence was set up as D.C. struggled to play out of its end after earning a throw-in following a Bou left-foot misfire.

Harkes upped the lead by chipping a shot just past a leaping Miller in the seventh minute of first-half stoppage time. Again, United had difficulty against the press, and played back to Miller. Harkes forced a turnover in the center circle, then was played in by Wood, shooting from 25 yards with Miller well out of his net.

In the 49th minute, Harkes finished off an exchange with Gil to make it 3-0. Gil bounced a return pass back to Harkes, who half-volleyed off the underside of the bar. A Brendan Hines-Ike own goal concluded the scoring in the 73rd minute, and Djordje Petrovic made an 85th-minute double save to preserve the Revolution’s first shutout since a June 3 scoreless game against New York City FC.

The Revolution will take a month off from league play, returning to action with a visit to the New York Red Bulls in the Leagues Cup next Saturday in Harrison, N.J.

