Celtics sign summer league standout Jay Scrubb to two-way contract

Celtics summer league standout Jay Scrubb has agreed to a two-way contract with Boston, multiple league sources told the Globe on Saturday night.

The 6-foot-5 guard entered Saturday’s summer league finale against the Magic averaging 16.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 50 percent from the 3-point line. Scrubb, 22, appeared in a total of 24 games over the last three seasons with the Clippers and Magic. Last season he was on a two-way contract with Orlando.

Scrubb said Friday that he nearly signed with the Celtics near the end of last season. This summer, he was focused on showing the franchise’s decision-makers that he is capable of thriving in their system.