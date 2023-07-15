Celtics sign summer league standout Jay Scrubb to two-way contract

Celtics summer league standout Jay Scrubb has agreed to a two-way contract with Boston, multiple league sources told the Globe on Saturday night.
The 6-foot-5 guard entered Saturday’s summer league finale against the Magic averaging 16.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 50 percent from the 3-point line. Scrubb, 22, appeared in a total of 24 games over the last three seasons with the Clippers and Magic. Last season he was on a two-way contract with Orlando.
Scrubb said Friday that he nearly signed with the Celtics near the end of last season. This summer, he was focused on showing the franchise’s decision-makers that he is capable of thriving in their system.
“I feel like it’s been great,” Scrubb said. “I’ve shown my versatility. Usually I’m an on-ball scorer, but I think this summer league I’ve shown that I can play without the ball, knock down shots, create for teammates and take care of the ball.”
Last week the Celtics re-signed guard J.D. Davison to a second two-way contract. They have one two-way slot remaining, as well as one regular roster spot. Two-way contract players can be active for 50 of their team’s 82 regular-season games, and they receive $559,782 per season, half the rookie minimum.
