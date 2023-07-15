scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Celtics 94, Magic 77

Celtics wrap up summer league play with a win over the Orlando Magic

From staff and wire reportsUpdated July 15, 2023, 11 minutes ago

The Celtics picked up just their second win of the NBA’s 2023 Las Vegas Summer League on Saturday night with a 94-77 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Vincent Valerio-Bodon led a convincing bench-driven effort for the Celtics (2-3), who had three players coming off the pine to put up double figures.

Valerio-Bodon led the way with 13 points and 6 rebounds, both team highs, while center Reggie Kisoonlal and 19-year-old rookie Jordan Walsh each had 12 points apiece, and guard Kamar Baldwin chipped in another 10 points and 6 assists.

Boston Globe Today