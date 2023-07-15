Celtics wrap up summer league play with a win over the Orlando Magic

The Celtics picked up just their second win of the NBA’s 2023 Las Vegas Summer League on Saturday night with a 94-77 victory over the Orlando Magic.
Vincent Valerio-Bodon led a convincing bench-driven effort for the Celtics (2-3), who had three players coming off the pine to put up double figures.
Valerio-Bodon led the way with 13 points and 6 rebounds, both team highs, while center Reggie Kisoonlal and 19-year-old rookie Jordan Walsh each had 12 points apiece, and guard Kamar Baldwin chipped in another 10 points and 6 assists.