James Paxton has been through the ringer, so one bad start for the Red Sox isn’t going to faze him

The lefthander was perfect the first two innings, striking out three and throwing 22 pitches. Then Paxton allowed six runs in a 41-pitch third inning.

But Paxton’s magnanimity was tested during Saturday afternoon’s 10-4 loss against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

CHICAGO — James Paxton’s even-keeled demeanor is perfect for his profession. Baseball is a long season and there are always days when the game speeds up and everything goes wrong.

He walked three, hit a batter, and allowed a grand slam by Cody Bellinger.

Nothing was wrong physically. He just pitched poorly.

“Got myself in bad counts and left some balls over the middle of the plate and they did damage,” Paxton said. “Just kind of lost the handle . . . I just didn’t feel quite right.”

Paxton didn’t run to a laptop for a forensic examination of his outing. That can wait.

“We’ll look at some things in the next couple of days here and see what’s wrong so we can get to work on it,” he said.

As is often the case when the Red Sox lose, poor defense was a factor.

With the bases loaded and no outs, Nico Hoerner grounded a fastball into the hole at shortstop. Kiké Hernández made the stop but bobbled the ball and wasn’t able to get a force at second base.

Prior to the game, manager Alex Cora proclaimed his comfort with Hernández at shortstop.

“I can say with confidence that he turned the page a month ago,” the manager said. “He’s been playing really good shortstop for us for a month now.”

Seiya Suzuki followed with a grounder to third base. Rafael Devers stepped on the bag for an out but his throw to the plate was high and ticked off the mitt of Connor Wong, allowing a run to score.

Devers was assessed an error because the Sox failed to execute the rundown.

Cora thought Wong should have caught the ball and he’s right. But Devers also could have made a more accurate throw, preferably to the front of the plate.

Regardless of who was at fault, had the Sox made that play, Paxton would have been one pitch away from a one-run inning.

Instead he walked Ian Happ on five pitches. Paxton’s second pitch to Bellinger was a high fastball that was smacked over the ivy in right-center for his third home run of the series.

That was essentially the end of a six-game win streak. At least it was a nice summer day for the many road-tripping Red Sox fans at Wrigley.

“[The Cubs] did a good job that inning,” Cora said. “Kept grinding at-bats, fouling off pitches. They made some adjustments and that’s why they did what they did.”

Paxton (5-2) is one of several Bloom Bargains who have paid off this season. The lefty had a 1.93 ERA in his previous seven starts while averaging six innings.

Considering that Paxton was limited to facing two batters in the Florida Complex League over the last two years as he recovered from Tommy John surgery, he’s been one of the surprise cornerstones of a shaky rotation.

Saturday was a rare misstep this season. It was similar to a loss against the Angels in April when Paxton allowed five runs in three innings. He recovered quickly from that one.

“It’s not my first bad game; it won’t be my last,” said Paxton, who won’t pitch again until Friday against the Mets at Fenway Park. “You’re going to have these throughout the season. It’s all about what you do to get back to doing what you want to do out there.

“We all fail at times. It’s more about how you deal with failure than failure itself.”

After meeting with reporters, Paxton sat back down next to Kenley Jansen and talked a bit about his newborn baby daughter.

“He’s a veteran. One bad inning is not an obstacle for him,” Cora said. “He’s been through a lot for four years, it seems like. He’ll be back. Just make adjustments.”

