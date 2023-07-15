Masataka Yoshida a big hit alongside Ted Williams in Red Sox annals

Yet Yoshida has not merely started to learn about Williams but, in at least one remarkable aspect, started evoking him. The left fielder entered Saturday with eight straight multi-hit games, the longest streak by a lefthanded Red Sox hitter since Williams had an eight-gamer in 1940.

“I know he recorded over a .400 batting average, and I know there’s a red seat in the right field grandstand [at Fenway Park] where he hit a ball,” Yoshida, who turned 30 on Saturday, said through a translator.

CHICAGO — In his first year with the Red Sox, Masataka Yoshida has picked up some initial pieces about the legendary career of Ted Williams .

“That’s sick,” manager Alex Cora said of Yoshida’s company.

On Saturday, Yoshida’s streak ended when he went 0-for-4 in the Red Sox’ 10-4 loss to the Cubs. Still, he emerged from the contest with a .313/.378/.484 line, a performance that suggests tremendous consistency in the top half of the lineup.

Yoshida’s performance and results have both amazed his teammates. His ability to attack pitches early in counts, shift completely to a two-strike, opposite-field approach, and make contact on pitches all over — and outside of — the strike zone has been a source of wonder.

“He’s so good, and he’s seeing a lot of these pitchers for the first time,” said outfielder Rob Refsnyder. “His style is a lot different than I’ve ever seen, the way he uses his body. Most of the time guys’ energy is going to first base as a lefthanded hitter, and they don’t have the skill to hit it to left field.

“He does that all the time, where he looks fooled and still has enough body to hit it over the shortstop, then you look at how hard he hits it and it’s 107 [m.p.h.]. It doesn’t make sense for someone who’s 5-foot-8. It’s incredible. I think American guys will be studying his swing for years. … It’s really a pleasure to watch every day.”

As impressive as Yoshida’s performance to date has been, both Cora and Refsnyder suggested his initial few months in the big leagues represent a building block to what could be better results moving forward.

“It’s going to be so scary,” said Refsnyder. “He’s just going to get better and better, hit for more power, more average. You’re not supposed to be doing this [in your first look at the league].”

Without Story, Hernández remains SS option

While Trevor Story hasn’t begun a rehab assignment in his return from an offseason brace procedure in his right elbow, he could be just days from doing so. Cora said the Sox may make a determination about the shortstop’s assignment by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Until Story returns, the Red Sox will continue to use a number of players at short. On Saturday, Kiké Hernández was at the position, his eighth start there since June 12 — the last game before Cora declared Hernández would no longer be the team’s everyday shortstop.

Though Hernández has 14 errors at short, he entered Saturday not having committed one since June 12, a span of eight games and 18 chances.

“I can say with confidence we’ve turned that page [on Hernández’s throwing issues] a month ago. He’s been playing really good shortstop for us for a month now,” said Cora. “We’re moving him around but I’m very confident with him playing short. He found a few things he was doing mechanically wise and I think it’s paying off.”

Good position problems to have

Hernández, however, is part of a potential roster crunch the Sox will soon face.

Pablo Reyes was scheduled to be the designated hitter Sarturday night for Double A Portland and to play shortstop Sunday for the Sea Dogs. The Sox will reassess his status after the weekend, with the team facing decisions about what to do with a crowded middle infield group that includes Reyes, Hernández, Yu Chang, and Christian Arroyo.

“It’s good that we have more good players [than spots] and have to make tough decisions,” Cora said.

Meanwhile, the Sox are trying to find regular at-bats for four outfielders in Yoshida, Alex Verdugo, Jarren Duran, and Adam Duvall. Refsnyder remains in a well-defined part-time role against lefties.

On Saturday, Duvall sat against Cubs righthander Marcus Stroman.

“Jarren has to play. He has to play,” Cora said.

That said, Cora doesn’t envision using Duran against lefties, meaning he’ll likely sit Sunday against Cubs southpaw Justin Steele.

One at a time for Winckowski

Righthander Josh Winckowski, mostly used in a multi-innings role in the season’s first half, threw one clean inning in Friday night’s win. With the Sox bullpen currently featuring five lefties and four righties, Cora wants to keep Winckowski available for more frequent usage than a multi-innings role might permit, and plans to limit him to single-inning stints for at least the next couple of days.

“We’re short on the righties,” Cora said.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.