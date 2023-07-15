Orioles rally past Marlins for seventh straight victory

Baltimore has matched a season high with its winning streak, which is the longest active run in the major leagues.

Anthony Santander put Baltimore ahead with an RBI single later in the seventh, and the Orioles are only two games behind Tampa Bay atop the AL East, even through the Rays swept a doubleheader at Kansas City.

BALTIMORE — Gunnar Henderson homered to start a two-run seventh-inning for Baltimore, and the Orioles rallied from an early four-run deficit to win their seventh straight game, 6-5, over the Miami Marlins on Saturday night.

Miami opened the scoring with four runs in the second, but the Orioles immediately answered with three in the bottom half. The Marlins led 5-4 in the seventh when Henderson sent the first pitch from reliever Huascar Brazoban (3-2) to deep right field for his 14th homer.

Advertisement

Brazoban allowed hits to four of his five hitters. Austin Hays, Adley Rutschman, and Santander hit consecutive one-out singles to put the Orioles ahead. Yennier Cano pitched the eighth for Baltimore, and Félix Bautista worked a perfect ninth for his 25th save in 30 chances.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Mike Baumann (6-0) won in relief.

Miami's Luis Arraez had four hits to raise his average to .386, and Marlins outfielders Dane Myers and Jesús Sánchez were able to stay in the game after a scary outfield collision in the first.

Miami starter Braxton Garrett allowed four runs and six hits in 4⅔ innings, and Baltimore’s Kyle Gibson yielded five runs and nine hits in 5⅓ innings.

Gibson allowed four straight singles to start the second, and the last two by Jean Segura and Joey Wendle drove in a run apiece. One out later, Myers hit a grounder to second, and rookie Jordan Westburg's throw home was not in time to get Segura coming in from third.

Advertisement

Arraez made it 4-0 with an RBI single.

The Orioles quickly rebounded. Cedric Mullins hit an RBI single and then, after Mullins exited with right quad tightness, Jorge Mateo hit a line drive to center that Myers misplayed into a triple when he started moving in on the ball and allowed it to sail over his head.

Bryan De La Cruz hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth to make it 5-3, but Santander answered with a run-scoring single in the fifth to chase Garrett.



