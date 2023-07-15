Game 93: Red Sox at Cubs lineups and notes

The Red Sox picked up right where they left off returning from the All-Star break, claiming their sixth straight win (and improving to 9-1 in their last 10) against the Cubs Friday.

James Paxton can keep the good times rolling as he takes the ball for a Saturday matinee at Wrigley Field. The lefty, who has been excellent in a Sox uniform, will face the Cubs for the first time.

Marcus Stroman has been similarly strong in his second season on the North Side but limped into the break, with a 7.71 ERA over his last three starts, all Cubs defeats.