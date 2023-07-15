Game 93: Red Sox at Cubs lineups and notes

The Red Sox picked up right where they left off returning from the All-Star break, claiming their sixth straight win (and improving to 9-1 in their last 10) against the Cubs Friday.
James Paxton can keep the good times rolling as he takes the ball for a Saturday matinee at Wrigley Field. The lefty, who has been excellent in a Sox uniform, will face the Cubs for the first time.
Marcus Stroman has been similarly strong in his second season on the North Side but limped into the break, with a 7.71 ERA over his last three starts, all Cubs defeats.
Lineups
RED SOX (49-43): TBA
Pitching: LHP James Paxton (5-1, 2.73 ERA)
CUBS (42-48): TBA
Pitching: RHP Marcus Stroman (9-4, 2.28 ERA)
Time: 2:20 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Stroman: Rafael Devers 1-8, Adam Duvall 3-7, Kiké Hernández 1-2, Rob Refsnyder 0-2, Justin Turner 2-6, Alex Verdugo 0-3
Cubs vs. Paxton: Cody Bellinger 0-3, Yan Gomes 2-8, Trey Mancini 3-14
Stat of the day: Masataka Yoshida is the Sox’ first lefthanded hitter to string together eight straight multi-hit games since Ted Williams in 1940.
Notes: Over the last eight games, Yoshida has gone 17 for 34 (.500) with two homers, five RBIs, and eight runs. He went 2 for 5 on Friday, helping the Red Sox pick up an 8-3 victory over Chicago in the series opener ... Paxton has been stellar over his past seven outings, going 4-0 with a 1.93 ERA ... Through his first 16 starts this season, Stroman went 9-4 with a 2.28 ERA. The righthander is 6-4 with a 3.65 ERA in 15 career starts against the Red Sox ... Cody Bellinger has been has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 games, going 26 for 59 (.441) with four homers, nine RBIs, and 15 runs during that span.
