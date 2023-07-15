Red Sox’ six-game winning streak crumbles at hands of Cubs

CHICAGO — The Red Sox’ six-game winning streak didn’t so much end as it crumbled into oblivion in an 10-4 blowout loss to the Cubs witnessed by 40,224 at Wrigley Field.

Over the course of the winning streak, the Red Sox had more often than not played well in all facets of the game. On Saturday, their starting pitching, hitting, and defense remained in lockstep in their struggles for a day.

James Paxton (5-2, 3.51 ERA) gave up a season-high six runs in the third inning, matching his total yield from his prior five starts and 30 innings. Cody Bellinger crushed a grand slam to do most of the scoring, but the rally was sparked by three walks, a hit batter, a throwing error by third baseman Rafael Devers, and a fumbled glove-to-hand transfer on a diving play by shortstop Kiké Hernández that played a role in an infield hit.