Rory McIlroy enters final round of Scottish Open with one-shot lead over Tom Kim

“I’m still in a really good position,” McIlroy said. “As I said, I feel like I’ve left a few out there. But I mean, it’s hard to be disappointed when you’re in the lead going into the final day. I’ll certainly take it.”

McIlroy still didn’t make as many as he expected, a common refrain for most players, though he has raw numbers supporting him. One day after missing nine putts from 10 feet or closer, he missed an eagle attempt from just over 3 feet and a birdie putt from 5 feet as he was trying to build a cushion at The Renaissance Club.

Rory McIlroy made just enough birdie putts for a 3-under-par 67 in increasingly windy conditions Saturday to keep his one-shot lead over Tom Kim in the Genesis Scottish Open.

McIlroy was at 13-under 197 overall as he bids for his first professional victory in Scotland. He has never finished in the top 10 in seven previous tries as a pro, and he has three runner-up finishes in the Dunhill Links. He has four top-five finishes in British Opens held in Scotland.

Kim made everything he needed to for a 67, and that’s what kept him in the game. He said he didn’t hit the ball as well as he did the previous day and often was out of position but was most pleased that he hung around and managed a bogey-free round.

That was in jeopardy on the par-4 18th hole when Kim missed the fairway to the right, found himself in a nasty lie to the left and walked off with a par and a fist pump after making his putt from about 10 feet.

“I felt like that putt was the cherry on top because I fought so hard just to get everything out of that round,” Kim said. “To be able to walk off with a par . . . that was huge, obviously, with momentum and everything. Puts me in a good spot of have a chance tomorrow.”

And then it might be time for everyone to hold on to their hats.

Starting times were moved up to early morning Saturday because of heavy rain expected in the afternoon. The Sunday forecast called for wind of around 30 miles per hour, and that was before gusts. The Sunday start is 6:45 a.m., even earlier than the third round.

That could bring others into the mix, and there is a long list of candidates.

Tommy Fleetwood was the first group out and posted a 63 that put him at 11-under 199, two shots out of the lead and tied with Brian Harman (67). Fleetwood didn’t get off to the best start and now has played his last three nines in 32-32-31.

Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, found himself eight shots behind late on the front nine with very little going right. But he birdied three of the last four holes, making a birdie from about 25 feet on the 18th hole, for a 67.

Scheffler was at 200 along with Shane Lowry (65), J.T. Poston (65), Eric Cole (64), and Byeong Hun An (69). An and Cole are the leading candidates to earn the three spots available for the British Open for those not already exempt.

“I think if you flipped the round around the other way, I would feel a little bit bad about my positioning,” Scheffler said. “But when you have it the way I did today, where you have the good finish and stealing at least two shots on the last two holes, definitely a good feeling.”

Curry drains one from deep

Stephen Curry, from way downtown!

The Golden State Warriors star Curry made a hole-in-one at the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament, draining his tee shot on the 152-yard par-3 seventh hole at Edgewood Tahoe.

Fans roared as Curry hit the shot, ripped off his hat, held a finger in the air, and sprinted to the hole, smacking the flag like a runner crossing the finish line.

“That was my second one ever,” Curry told an NBC/Peacock TV reporter, still panting from his celebration. “I’m locked in right now but to do it on this hole is unbelievable, wow . . . I’ll be out of breath for the rest of the day, for good reason though.”

Curry was tied for first through 12 holes in the second round amid a star-studded field including the NHL’s Joe Pavelski and Alex Killorn, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, former NFL quarterback Tony Romo (the defending champion), and former NBA star and sports commentator Charles Barkley.

Stricker sprints into share of Kaulig Championship lead

Steve Stricker shot a 5-under 65 for a share of the lead with Harrison Frazar in the Kaulig Companies Championship, the fourth of the PGA Tour Champions’s five major tournaments.

Frazar had a 70 to match Stricker at 7-under 203 at Firestone, with the third-round tee times moved up in a successful bid to dodge afternoon rain.

“It was important that the leaders didn’t go too far away, and I needed a 4-, 5-under round and I did it, I got it,” Stricker said. “And they helped me out a little bit by not going low themselves.

The 56-year-old Stricker rebounded from a second-round 73. He has four victories this season, winning the first two majors of the year.

The 51-year-old Frazar is winless on the 50-and-over tour. He won the 2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic for his lone PGA Tour title.

Rookie Cone moves atop Barbasol leaderboard

PGA Tour rookie Trevor Cone shot a 9-under 63 on Saturday at rainy Keene Trace to take the third-round lead in the Barbasol Championship.

Cone had a 17-under 199 total for a one-stroke advantage over Lucas Glover and Vincent Norrman in the event co-sanctioned by the European tour.

Cone had a bogey-free round, with tee times moved up because of the rain. The 30-year-old former Virginia Tech player was 5 under after eight holes.