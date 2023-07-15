Is there any chance Shohei Ohtani, who has professed admiration for Fenway and Boston, would play for the Red Sox?

Ohtani jokingly mimicked the hesitation in Jansen’s unique delivery then they talked for several minutes.

Jansen has faced Ohtani seven times over seven games since 2018 and other times during spring training but didn’t know him other than to say hello.

When the American League players went out to warm up before the All-Star Game on Tuesday, Kenley Jansen unexpectedly found himself having a conversation with Shohei Ohtani in the outfield.

When the game ended, three Japanese reporters were waiting to ask Jansen about the conversation. These days, even the smallest bit of news about Ohtani is big news.

“I admire watching him,” Jansen said. “That’s the one player I would love to watch every time … I just wanted to get to know him. I’ve faced him a few times. Great player. That’s the first guy on my list I wanted to get to know.”

Advertisement

Jansen is not alone. Ohtani was the center of attention in Seattle, being escorted around the park by security guards with reporters, photographers, and videographers trailing behind.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

The crowd of 47,159 at T-Mobile Park chanted “Come to Seattle!” during both of Ohtani’s plate appearances.

“Never experienced anything like that. But I definitely heard it,” Ohtani said. “Every time I come here the fans are passionate, they’re really into the game. So it’s very impressive. I actually spent a couple offseasons in Seattle. So I like the city. It’s beautiful.”

That comment seemed innocent. Or was it somehow telling? Ohtani will be a free agent after the season and where he lands will be the biggest story of the year in baseball.

At 29, Ohtani is in his sixth season in the majors. He has yet to appear in a playoff game or even play for a winning team. With Mike Trout on the injured list following surgery on his left wrist and expected to miss 4-8 weeks, the Angels will be challenged to reverse that trend.

Advertisement

Owner Arte Moreno has said Ohtani will not be traded. But that may be the only sensible option come the deadline. Otherwise their only compensation would be a draft pick.

Ohtani is a three-time All-Star and a heavy favorite to earn his second MVP. But he wants to win the World Series. That’s all he has left to accomplish after leading Japan to the World Baseball Classic championship in March.

“Those feelings get stronger year by year,” Ohtani said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. “It sucks to lose. [I want] to win. That gets stronger every year.”

Ohtani stands alone in his value to a team. He’s a cleanup hitter and ace starter.

Shohei Ohtani seems fond of Fenway Park. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

“He’s the most incredible athlete I’ve ever seen in baseball,” said Dusty Baker, who managed the American League All-Stars. “I’ve seen some great players, but I mean none that can both run like the wind, throw 100 miles per hour and hit as well as anybody in the game.”

Ohtani also is the biggest box-office draw in the game. The Red Sox have had nine sellouts in 48 home games this season. Two were in mid-April when the Angels were at Fenway Park on cloudy days with temperatures in the 50s. The other two games of that series were close to sellouts.

There’s a general idea that Ohtani will stay on the West Coast and that the Dodgers have structured their payroll to make a run at him.

Advertisement

On Monday, Ohtani was asked which fellow All-Star he admired. He chose Mookie Betts.

“He’s so versatile; he can play the outfield, play the middle infield. He’s very, very talented,” he said.

But it’s also true that Ohtani professed his admiration for Fenway Park and the atmosphere in Boston when the Angels were in town. He expressed similar sentiments about Yankee Stadium.

Make of this what you will, but Ohtani has taken batting practice on the field before a game only three times this season: April 18 at Yankee Stadium, May 23 at Angel Stadium before a game against the Red Sox, and July 7 at Dodger Stadium.

Maybe that’s just a coincidence. Or maybe Ohtani, who generally prefers to hit in a batting cage before games, wanted to show off his power before those games. He certainly did before the game against the Sox, sending a series of drives deep into the bleachers while Alex Cora and several players and coaches were watching.

Obviously, no team needs to see Ohtani take batting practice to understand his worth. But as his free agency approaches, his actions invite scrutiny.

His words do not as Ohtani gives nothing away in his comments. He’s friendly to everyone but maintains a distance at the same time.

Ohtani seems sure to land the richest free-agent contract in North American sports history. But will he go to the highest bidder or choose a team based on other factors?

Advertisement

Signing a high-priced free agent would seem to go against Chaim Bloom’s plan. But if ever there was a time for the Red Sox to flex their financial muscles again, it would be for Ohtani.

Jansen would love to see it.

“Everywhere he goes, everybody wants him,” he said. “He’s going to be one of the all-time greats when he’s done playing this game. Hopefully he can stay healthy and do his thing. I’m not taking it for granted watching him. I love watching him play.”

OUTFIELD OVERLOAD

Red Sox have a move to make

How will the Red Sox handle their outfield surplus? Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

The Red Sox have too many outfielders.

Jarren Duran, Adam Duvall, Rob Refsnyder, Alex Verdugo, and Masataka Yoshida are all on the roster. Throw in Kiké Hernández and that’s six players for three spots.

Yoshida has gotten 35 percent of his at-bats as a DH, which alleviates some of the crunch. But not enough.

Verdugo has been the team’s best player this season. Duran has earned the right to play every day and his speed changes the game. The Sox are committed to using Refsnyder against lefties and his .915 OPS proves they’re right.

That leaves Duvall, who hasn’t been the same hitter since he broke his left wrist in April.

Duvall’s trade value is low but dealing him would help make the roster more functional.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ Connor Wong was a catcher, third baseman, right fielder, and shortstop at the University of Houston. He’s (generously) listed at 6 feet 1 inches, 190 pounds.

Advertisement

Kyle Teel, who was the first-round pick of the Sox last week, was a catcher, right fielder, center fielder, and left fielder at the University of Virginia. He’s 6-1, 190 pounds.

Wong is 27 and Teel is 21, so who’s to say if they’ll ever play together. But the Sox seem to like athletic catchers.

▪ It may not necessarily be a good fit assuming Jarren Duran, Alex Verdugo and Masataka Yoshida are still around, but we’re told Hunter Renfroe would welcome a return to Boston.

Renfroe, who will be a free agent after the season, had the best season of his career with the Sox in 2021 before being traded to Milwaukee. He had an .870 OPS and 56 RBIs over 74 games at Fenway that season.

▪ When Nick Pivetta and James Paxton won back-to-back games against Oakland last week, they were the first Canadians to do that for the Sox since Reggie Cleveland and Fergie Jenkins from June 18-19, 1978 against the Yankees.

Pivetta’s 413⅔ innings are the most for a Sox pitcher from Canada since Cleveland had 752⅔ from 1974-78.

Thanks to Bob Elliott of the Canadian Baseball Network for sending that along.

ETC.

New rules to come?

Robot umpires, while possible, do not seem to be on the agenda of commissioner Rob Manfred.

The commissioner gave what seemed to be an endorsement of the challenge system now used in the minor leagues. Instead of having all pitches called by a computer connected to a tracking system, teams have three challenges.

The challenges can be initiated only by the pitcher, hitter or catcher and must be done immediately — no review behind the scenes first.

Any correct challenge is retained.

“The people’s reaction to it was really positive, really positive,” Manfred said when he met with writers at the All-Star Game. “I think if we had to make a decision today, which we don’t have to, that there would be more support for at least beginning with the challenge system.”

MLB’s competition committee could get a challenge system in place as soon as next season.

Manfred also opined on a few other topics:

▪ He said the Cubs and Braves were candidates to host the 2025 All-Star Game. The Orioles and Blue Jays have said they are interested, too.

Where would that leave the Red Sox, who have said for several years they want to host for the first time since 1999? It might be 2027. The 2026 game is already promised to Philadelphia.

▪ Once Oakland and Tampa Bay have their stadium situations resolved, the league plans to move quickly in putting together an expansion committee to add two teams.

▪ The league is working with Dow Chemical to create a tacky ball that would not require being rubbed with mud before games. The process would leave the ball as pure white as it does coming out of the box.

Manfred acknowledged that could be an issue as players are used to using a dirtier ball.

▪ Pete Rose will not be reinstated, even as MLB teams now partner with gambling enterprises.

“Players and other people who are in a position to influence the outcome of the game are going to be subject to a different set of rules than everyone else in the world,” Manfred said.

“Pete Rose violated what is sort of rule one in baseball, and the consequences of that are clear in the rule.”

Extra bases

It's been a rough season at the plate for the Yankees. Harry How/Getty

For the first time in his 26-year tenure as general manager of the Yankees, Brian Cashman fired a coach or manager during the season last week when he replaced hitting coach Dillon Lawson with Sean Casey. New York has averaged 3.77 runs with a .663 OPS since Aaron Judge went on the injured list June 4. Other than Anthony Rizzo, it’s a weak lineup without Judge. Casey, 49, has no coaching experience, having worked on the media side of the game since retiring after playing for the Red Sox in 2008. But he is a close friend of manager Aaron Boone and has ties to Yankees executive Tim Naehring. Casey will take an old-school approach to hitting but will incorporate data. “The numbers don’t intimidate me,” he said. If nothing else, Casey’s personality will add life to what seems like a downtrodden, joyless team. Casey said he sensed “tension” among the hitters after a series of phone calls once he took the job … When Nathan Eovaldi pitched the second inning for the American League on Tuesday, it gave the Rangers six All-Stars on the field at the same time. That hadn’t been done since the 1951 Brooklyn Dodgers and before that by the 1939 Yankees … Nick Castellanos had never played a game in center field, not even in high school or Little League, before he played the final five innings of the All-Star Game there. Somehow the National League had a roster without a center fielder so Mookie Betts started there and was replaced by Castellanos. There was one fly ball to center which Betts ably snapped up … In other Mookie news, there is an athletic endeavor he does not excel at: Home Run Derby. Betts hit only 11 to finish last in the eight-man field. “The main thing was that this is not for me. That’s the best takeaway I have,” he said. Betts, who wore his hat backward as a tribute to Ken Griffey Jr., hit mostly line drives. He had two homers in his first 12 swings, hit four in a row then had five more. “I knew it was over,” Betts said. “I couldn’t get it up in the air.” … The Giants are up to something interesting. They drafted two-way player Reggie Crawford out of UConn in the first round in 2022 while he was still recovering from Tommy John surgery and this year they took Bryce Eldridge, a two-way high school player from Virginia, in the first round. Crawford, a 6-4 righthander who has a 96-m.p.h. fastball, was one of the first people to call Eldridge with his congratulations. “It’s been no secret in the past few years that we like versatility in a lot of different ways, amateur scouting director Michael Holmes said. “For us, it’s about the athletic ability, the ability to impact the game. Reggie, we felt like even as a hurt player could impact the game, both offensively and on the mound. We’ll put together a player development plan for Bryce moving forward. More than anything, we’re just really excited to put this type of talent into our system.” … Phillies manager Rob Thomson added Pirates manager Derek Shelton to the All-Star Game coaching staff. Their connection goes back to 1993 when Thomson was a coach with Single A Greensboro in the Yankees system and Shelton was a 22-year-old backup catcher on the same team as Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera. That was Shelton’s final season as a player. He started coaching with the Yankees in 1997 at Thomson’s suggestion. “He’s really an intelligent guy and a great leader in my mind, and [the Pirates] were playing so well at the start that I thought that he earned that right to come here to the All-Star Game,” Thomson said … All of the team mascots attended the Home Run Derby and were introduced before the game. Orbit, the Astros mascot, was loudly booed by the crowd at T-Mobile Park. The trash-can scandal will never go away, it seems. Fans in Seattle even booed Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker, who wasn’t on the 2017 team … MLB’s most popular jerseys (per sales on MLBShop.com) are Ronald Acuña Jr., Ohtani, and Fernando Tatis Jr. The 20 top sellers include players from 11 teams. No Red Sox players made the list … Claire Smith, the 2017 winner of the BBWAA’s Career Excellence Award winner, was honored with the 2023 Red Smith Award this week at the Associated Press Sports Editors summer conference. Smith became the first Black woman to receive the organization’s highest award. Smith is a pioneering baseball writer who wrote for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Hartford Courant, New York Times, and ESPN. She now works as an assistant professor in the Klein School of Media and Communications at Temple University, her alma mater … Wade Boggs, David Ortiz, and Jim Rice are among the 49 Hall of Famers expected to be on hand when Fred McGriff and Scott Rolen are inducted in Cooperstown on July 23 … Happy birthday to Masataka Yoshida, who turned 30 on Saturday. Yoshida is one of 10 players from Japan to play for the Red Sox, all since 1999 when Tomo Ohka made his debut.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.