Coach Greg Cronin knows about development, and he’ll have to do plenty to resurrect the Ducks

In fact, Cronin noted the other day, his meeting with Bruins GM Don Sweeney last summer was the first time he interviewed for a top bench job. He felt he did well in the back and forth, and came out of the meeting (that included Cam Neely and Jamie Langenbrunner ) convinced he could handle the role, even if the gig ultimately went to Jim Montgomery .

Then along came Pat Verbeek , general manager in Anaheim, who just six weeks ago smashed the NHL’s wash-rinse-repeat coaching cycle and named Cronin the new bench boss of the Ducks. For all his experience, including six seasons (2005-11) as head coach at Northeastern, Cronin, 60, never before was head coach of an NHL team.

Greg Cronin was busy being Greg Cronin the last 30-plus years, immersed in the day-to-day and shift-to-shift details of coaching, not particularly fixated on or concerned about his career arc.

“When the interview was over, you know, and I didn’t get the job … hey, I’m competitive, and I’m from Boston … I was bull,” acknowledged Cronin, who grew up in Arlington and played college hockey at Colby. “It’s not that I was resentful, or angry at Cam or Don, or anything like that. I was just bull that I missed an opportunity, a lifetime goal.”

Just short of a year later, Verbeek reached out, looking for someone to replace Dallas Eakins, provide a different voice for a team with some promising parts (Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish, Terry Troy, et al) in need of new direction. Verbeek’s interest, in part, was sparked by a recommendation from ex-Bruins goalie Craig Billington. An assistant GM with the Avalanche, Billington watched Cronin’s work the last five seasons as coach of the Colorado Eagles, the Avs’ AHL affiliate.

“Craig called [Verbeek] and said, ‘Pat, you’ve got a rebuild going on there,’” noted Cronin. “I don’t know exactly what was said, but he kinda goosed Pat and said, ‘This Greg Cronin guy with the Eagles, he’s a good coach, real good with development … blah, blah blah.’ I don’t know how much Pat listened to or remembered, but …”

Ultimately, the interview process stretched over a month, including two interviews with Verbeek, five and seven hours respectively, followed by a three-hour interview with ownership. Still, no job offer.

“Pat … I mean, I’d rob a bank with Pat, he holds everything close to his chest,” kidded Cronin, recalling his anxiety while waiting to hear back from his would-be boss. “I’m thinking, ‘Geez, that went really well,’ ... and he said the same … but it took a while. Obviously, I feel very fortunate he chose me.”

Greg Cronin has his work cut out for him in Anaheim. Ashley Landis/Associated Press

After graduating from Colby in 1986, Cronin spent 11 seasons coaching college hockey, including stints at Colby, Maine, and Colorado College. In the late-’90s, he spent two years helping to found the US National Team Development Program, originally located in Ann Arbor, Mich. His résumé also includes 11 seasons as an NHL assistant coach (Islanders and Maple Leafs) and seven years as an AHL head coach (Bridgeport and Colorado).

The job secured in Anaheim, Cronin spent four days driving back to Boston from Colorado, stopping along the way for one-on-one interviews with nearly half the roster that will be under his watch in September.

He first met with Troy outside Denver, followed by Cam Fowler and Max Jones in the Detroit area, Brock McGinn in Guelph, Ontario, a foursome around Toronto that included Jamie Drysdale, Ryan Strome, Sam Carrick and McTavish, and finally ex-Bruin Frank Vatrano and Zegras as he drew closer to his summer digs here on Comm. Ave.

Prior to meeting with each one — “across the table, knee to knee” — Cronin e-mailed each one with a questionnaire. It provided a platform for conversation, asking each player to drill down in regard to what they wanted of their careers these next 2-3 years, how he could help them achieve their goals.

Then came Cronin’s deeper questions, aimed at “finding where they are, psychologically,” in regard to team principles over personalities, standards over egos.

“I wanted to measure where they were, how important it is for them to be on a good team,” he said. “These were kind of like bait on a fish hook. I wanted to see how hard they were going to bite into it — the questions let me see who’s going to bite and who’s just going to nibble.”

It sounds as if the Ducks, after five consecutive postseason DNQs, are about to be immersed fully in unvarnished honesty. The newbie coach may not have been thinking about getting this shot every day over his 35 years of coaching, longer than any Ducks players have been alive, but he has the job now and he wants their undivided attention.

“This is a marriage, a collaboration, I’m here to help you,” said Cronin, summing up the message he’s already sending his charges. “I’m here to help you. Like, I’m in this with you. So there’s going to be times you want to hit me right across the bleepin’ head with a baseball bat, I get it. Because you’re not going to like the honesty, but I’m still going to be here, and I’m going to keep coming back and I’m going to try to help you realize your goals because you only get one crack at this. If you do your thing, the team’s going to get better.”

The Ducks have been somewhat of a forgotten Original 32 outpost the last five years. Lots of sun in Orange County, but overall dim results at the Honda Center. Sounds like a Boston guy is about to open wide the blinds.

RUNNING THE RISK

Will Bruins lose DeBrusk and Grzelcyk next year?

What will the Bruins do with Matt Grzelcyk (left) and Jake DeBrusk? John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Alex DeBrincat, on course to be an unrestricted free agent July 1, let the Senators know he wasn’t interested in a long-term (read: years) extension, thus forcing a deal that delivered him last weekend to Detroit. It was his preferred landing spot. He was born in nearby Farmington Hills.

“There were better fits out there for me,” he said, explaining why he was reluctant to remain in the Senators’ resurgence mix.

The Bruins run the risk of seeing both Jake DeBrusk and Matt Grzelcyk similarly walk as UFAs, but it’s a fair bet both would be only too delighted to sign extensions here. DeBrusk will carry a $4 million cap into the coming season, while Grzelcyk, still here despite rampant rumors he would be dealt last month, will carry a $3.68 million charge against the $83.5 million cap.

Meanwhile, the Bruins continue their talks with restricted free agents Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic, who represent Sweeney’s last significant bit of business in summer ‘23. Sweeney, after signing ex-Devil forward Jesper Boqvist to a one-year deal ($775k) on Wednesday, has some $5.43 million remaining in his wallet, an amount he hopes covers new pacts for Swayman and Frederic — both on target to have their deals settled via salary arbitration.

If those deals end up awarded by an arbitrator for a total cost in excess of $5.43 million, Sweeney would have to trim payroll to keep them here. The two chips easiest to move would be DeBrusk and Grzelcyk, in which case Sweeney then would have to add in a player (prospect or veteran) for a price likely around $800,000 for whatever roster void were created.

Another obvious choice to go would be third-paring blue liner Derek Forbort (cap hit: $3 million). But rest assured, of the 31 other teams potentially kicking tires, more would be interested in DeBrusk and/or Grzelcyk. They’re both younger and offer more game than Forbort, who has proven a strong value since arriving here as a UFA. His main impact has been his long stick on the No. 1 penalty killing defense pairing with Brandon Carlo.

DeBrincat, whom the Senators acquired last summer from Chicago, was a restricted free agent and promptly signed a four-year extension worth $31.5 million. The Winged Wheels are hoping he can return to the goal-scoring version of himself — he twice potted 41 in his five seasons with the Blackhawks. It’s an enticing thought, but the Wings don’t have a lineup dotted with the productive likes of Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane as the Blackhawks did when DeBrincat was mining gold.

If the Bruins are forced to deal to acquire cap room, it would be DeBrusk, fresh off his career-high 50 points last season, who would command the best return package. In the swap with the Wings, the Senators finagled a roster player (LW Dominik Kubalik), a prospect (D Donovan Sebrango) and a draft pick (Round 4, 2024). Hardly inspiring.

But keep in mind, as was evident in the deal that shipped Taylor Hall to the Blackhawks in the days leading to the draft, trades aimed at easing cap burdens almost by definition yield low returns. If Sweeney has to shop DeBrusk, he’ll be looking for prospects or players who carry Nordstrom Rack price tags. In the summer of ‘23, he can’t even think about window shopping at the Nordstrom mothership.

PUCK MOVER?

Karlsson remains a Shark, but rumors floating about

Erik Karlsson claimed another Norris Trophy this season. George Walker IV/Associated Press

Erik Karlsson and his $11.5 million cap hit remain in San Jose, at least for the moment, though the latest rumor has the prolific defenseman reunited with ex-Shark Brent Burns in Carolina.

The Hurricanes already look loaded and would stand to be even more dangerous with Karlsson, whose line last season (25-76—101) made him the first blue liner since Brian Leetch in 1991-92 to reach the 100-point plateau.

General manager Mike Grier, entering his second year in charge of the NoCal apex predators, would have to eat a portion (33-40 percent?) of Karlsson’s cap hit, then get back, say, $7 million-$8 million in cap hit assets for the deal to make sense.

Eyeballing that Hurricanes roster, that could mean ex-Canadien Jesperi Kotkaniemi ($4.82 million) headed west and/or defenseman Jaccob Slavin ($5.3 million). Kotkaniemi can be dealt without restriction but Slavin can block a deal to roughly half the teams in the league.

The catch of catches for Grier would be center Martin Necas, 24, who led the Canes in scoring (28-43–71) last season. He’s on the books for a budget-friendly $3 million this season, prior to becoming an RFA (abitration eligible) July 1.

The assets are there to make a deal if GM Don Waddell cares to make it happen. Karlsson, clearly over his nagging foot woes, is a sublime talent. He was in the Senators lineup when they won their last playoff series, a six-game trimming of the Bruins in Round 1 in 2017, with new coach Bruce Cassidy behind the Boston bench (yet to figure why he dressed Matt Beleskey ahead of Ryan Spooner in Game 6).

Karlsson was dealt a year later for a huge asset package (four players/four draft picks) that today includes Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle on Ottawa’s varsity roster. Meanwhile, the Sharks made it to the Western Conference final in ‘19 (a loss to those Blues), Karlsson’s first season there, and have yet to make it back.

Loose pucks

The Ducks signed top prospect Leo Carlsson (No. 2 pick in last month’s draft) to an entry-level deal that could pay the talented Swede $12.6 million over his first three NHL seasons. The terms were in virtual lockstep with what the Blue Jackets agreed to pay No. 3 pick Adam Fantilli (3 years/$12.45 million). Keep in mind, they have to hit all their bonuses to collect all that cash. Fantilli is a virtual lock to spend the 2023-24 season with Columbus. Carlsson, the top junior player in Sweden for 2021-22, possibly will return to SHL Orebro for more seasoning. If he were to spend the whole season there, his three-year deal would be tolled forward. No 1 pick Connor “Franchise:” Bedard has yet to ink his deal with the Blackhawks … Ex-Boston College goalie Spencer Knight finally pulled the pads back on last week, his first action since entering the league- and union-backed Player Assistance Program in February. Knight, 22, essentially was granted a league waiver to participate in the development camp, a session that normally includes only drafted prospects and newbie invitees. Knight opted not to disclose why he entered PAP protocol. “When the time is right,” he said. The 13th pick in the 2019 entry draft, Knight turned pro in the spring of ‘21 after two strong seasons (39 wins) at BC. He was a mediocre 9-8-3 when entering the PAP. “I think I can be one of the best goalies in the league,” he told reporters at development camp. “I’m still 22.” The game has a way of aging people, especially when they are fighting the puck and behavioral issues … The Jets still have not moved elite forward Mark Scheifele, who could walk for nothing next July. But based on what DeBrincat brought the Senators, Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff just may figure he can wring more out of an opposing GM at the trade deadline, when the cap factors have diminished greatly and maybe 8-10 GMs think they’re just one missing piece from hugging the Cup … As the weekend approached, veteran goaltenders Jaroslav Halak and Martin Jones, both with connections to the Bruins, were without contracts. Halak played last season with the Rangers and Jones, acquired and then dealt before playing a game here, led the Kraken last season with 27 wins. Jones, wheeled to the Sharks four days after being acquired here in the deal that sent Milan Lucic to Los Angeles, netted the Bruins both Sean Kuraly and the 2016 Round 1 pick used to acquire Trent Frederic … Ex-BC forward Zach Sanford, his name on the Cup with the 2019 Blues, was still searching for work as the weekend approached. The 6-4 left winger split last season between the Predators and AHL Milwaukee…. Ditto for ex-Bruins high-end prospect Anders Bjork, his game never the same after getting sent to Palookaville on a hit by then-Maple Leaf Matt Martin …

… Have to wonder what Patrice Bergeron is thinking after the Kings just added two years to Anze Kopitar’s deal for a total $14 million. OK, he’s an LA icon. Check. But he will be 36 in August and now will collect $21 million over the next three seasons. Bergeron will turn 38 July 24 and means at least as much to the Bruins as Kopitar does to the Kings. He played here last season for a total $5 million. The math looks a bit funny, minus the chuckle … Beyond DeBrincat, GM Steve Yzerman’s other big signees in Detroit included ex-Avalanche JT Compher (5 years, $5.1 million), ex-Maple Leaf Justin Holl (3 years, $3.4 million) and Hurricanes short-timer Shayne Gostisbehere (1 year, $4.125 million). All decent adds, but nothing pops off the game sheet to suggest that the Wings will short circuit their string of seven consecutive postseason DNQs. That dry spell, by the way, matches the franchise worst established 1970-77. The Dead Wings keep on turning, proud Stevie keeps on burning … Big UFA signings gone sideways: Seth Jones, now two years into an eight-year Blackhawks deal paying $9.5 million a year, owns a league-worst minus-75 for his two years patrolling Chicago’s blue line. Next on the list: Columbus’s Andrew Peeke (minus-55), whose cap hit those two seasons was sub-$800k … Time to start counting the days. Bruins rookies report to Guest St. camp in Brighton Sept. 13, then promptly head to Buffalo for their annual weekend prospects tournament. One day later, , Harry Sinden will celebrate his 91st birthday.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.