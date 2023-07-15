US women’s soccer team has veteran leadership, but also some of the most exciting young talent on the planet

Coach Vlatko Andonovski called it a “world-class goal,” and, really, who would argue? Rodman, the 21-year-old striker with the famous last name and superior game, had jump-started the entire team, her speed and pace changing the complexion of a match Wales had done well to slow down and clog up.

The ball was ping-ponging its way inside the 18-yard box when it caromed back toward midfield, and Trinity Rodman, bodying her way past a Wales defender, knocked it down with her chest. She touched it forward twice with her right foot, and then unleashed a screamer of a shot. As the ball sailed into the upper right corner of the net, the United States bench erupted in celebration, their final warm-up match before heading to the World Cup completed in 2-0 fashion on the strength of Rodman’s two second-half strikes.

Yet when the US opens play in New Zealand, heavy favorites against Vietnam on Friday, it’s possible Rodman won’t see the field. As she herself acknowledged in a post-match interview that was nearly drowned out by the cascading chants of “U-S-A,” “I don’t know how many minutes I’m going to get or if I’m even going to see the field, so to get on it and make a difference with a team that worked so hard to get us to where we were in that game, it’s awesome.”

Such is the depth and makeup of an American side favored to win a third straight World Cup, a roster that is among the oldest in the field (average age: 28) yet sports some of the globe’s most exciting young talent. It’s a credit to a national program that long ago earned praise for setting the standard for women’s soccer, a program that also deserves credit for ongoing development of a pipeline of new players.

The level of excellence undeniably influenced nations around the world, inspiring them to invest in women’s sports, challenging them to keep up, and ensuring that this tournament gets more competitive with each staging. But just as importantly, it continues to inspire and influence young players at home, like the 14 first-time World Cup participants who were ready and waiting when the roster was depleted by injuries to captain Becky Sauerbrunn, attackers Mallory Pugh and Catarina Macario, and midfielder Sam Mewis.

18-year-old Alyssa Thompson is one of the young, exciting Americans playing in her first World Cup. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

“Those were massive losses, but on the flip side, in the US, what we’ve always been able to do is have so much depth, and this is another case of the US having a lot of depth,” said former national team midfielder Leslie Osborne, who will be in New Zealand and Australia covering the World Cup for Fox’s digital platforms. “I think we’re in good stride and it means we’re doing something good with youth players. This group is a good group of veteran experience and youth.”

And, yes, the veteran leadership is there. With 38–year-old Megan Rapinoe, 34-year-old Alex Morgan, and 34-year-old Kelley O’Hara, there are three players each appearing in a fourth World Cup. With 2019 breakout star Rose Lavelle heading into her second Cup, there’s someone who can understand the experience of the first-timers. With 31-year-old Crystal Dunn, there’s another defender to help offset Sauerbrunn’s loss.

And while all eyes surely will be on Rapinoe, whose recent announcement that she intends to retire after the NWSL season allows for some well-deserved recognition as a farewell tour, it’s the infusion of players such as Rodman, 22-year-old Sophia Smith (who assisted Rodman’s first goal against Wales), 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson, and 23-year-old Naomi Girma that speaks even more to the legacy of Rapinoe’s generation.

These are the women who took stands, who effected change, who stepped on the platforms once created by the likes of Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy, Michelle Akers, Brandi Chastain, and Brianna Scurry, and raised them to greater heights, who fought for equal pay in the national program and demanded fair treatment in the professional ranks, who won games and arguments with equal importance. Their mission lives on through the next wave of players.

“They are superstars,” Osborne said. “They are no longer just categorized as women’s soccer players. They are superstars. They use their platform to ask for change, ask for equity, they use their voices. They’re moving mountains. Looking at other workplaces, you can see the way they are looking up to this women’s team and getting motivated to ask for things. That’s what I’m so proud of with this team. I think women’s soccer in this World Cup, it’s legacy and opportunity, a chance to really see women’s sports and the trajectory it’s on. Everyone is going to jump on this wagon. It’s not just a passion. It’s a business opportunity.”

Women athletes have long understood the dual job of playing the game and growing the game, and this US team is no different. Whether it finishes off the unprecedented three-peat or falls short of the goal, it has done such important work.

“They’ve won for all of us,” Osborne said. “This team has a unique opportunity to do something no other women’s or men’s team has done, and that’s at the forefront of their thinking. All they do is win, and that’s their mind-set. But they have so much to be proud of. They can pat their own back and say, ‘We’ve done an incredible job, but we’re not done.’ ”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.