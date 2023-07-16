China’s economy grew 6.3 percent in the second quarter, lower than expected as momentum slows

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economy grew 6.3% in the second quarter of the year after near-stagnant growth a year earlier, missing analyst expectations even as momentum is expected to weaken in the coming quarters.

The 6.3% growth in China’s gross domestic product from April to June compared to the same period in 2022 was the fastest in the past year, and outpaced the 4.5% growth in the previous quarter, according to government data released Monday.

The GDP in the second quarter was up 0.8% compared to the first three months of the year.