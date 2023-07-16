Rewind and rewatch: 10 throwback TV series podcasts hosted by their original casts

Crank up the Gavin DeGraw and return to Tree Hill High School with Bethany Joy Lenz, Hilarie Burton, and Sophia Bush. The former “One Tree Hill” stars reunite to host “Drama Queens,” a podcast where they rewatch every episode of the CW’s classic coming-of-age drama and share candid behind-the-scenes stories. While Chad Michael Murray hasn’t made a guest appearance (yet), fans can expect plenty of other former stars from the show to pop up from time to time. Available on Spotify

As Don Draper once said, “Nostalgia, it’s delicate but potent.” And that’s especially true when it comes to millennials and their favorite television shows. Fans who grew up in the era of Blockbuster, Beanie Babies, and AOL Instant Messenger can now travel down memory lane thanks to podcasts devoted to the classic series they grew up watching — with many hosted by the stars who originally took them there. From TGIF comedies to angsty teen dramas, here are 10 podcasts sure to hit you right in the feels.

EVEN MORE STEVENS PODCAST

While it only aired for three seasons, “Even Stevens” more than endeared itself to kids of the early 2000s with its zany storylines featuring the always feuding Stevens family. Now, two of the Stevens siblings — stars Christy Carlson Romano and Nick Spano — along with neighbor Beans(Steven Anthony Lawrence), have teamed up to relive their Disney Channel days with a new podcast. Tune in to hear their thoughts about each episode of the show, what really went down on set, plus more. Available on Spotify

HEY DUDE… THE 90s CALLED!

Older millennials have a special place in their hearts for Nickelodeon’s teen sitcom “Hey Dude.” Stars David Lascher and Christine Taylor take another ride back to the beloved dude ranch with their rewind podcast, which not only revisits the classic series, but all things ‘90s. In addition to reunions with fellow “Hey Dude” alum like Kelly Brown and Jonathan Galkin, the podcast also features interviews with other stars from that era, like Melissa Joan Hart, Kel Mitchell, and Mark McGrath. Available on Spotify

I AM ALL IN WITH SCOTT PATTERSON

So, what does Luke Danes really think about Stars Hollow and his longtime romance with Lorelai Gilmore? Find out in “I Am All In with Scott Patterson,” a special rewatch podcast where the actor behind the plaid-wearing and coffee-pouring character watches the entirety of “Gilmore Girls” for the very first time. Aside from viewing all 153 episodes (as well as the four-part follow-up miniseries), Patterson’s podcast also features one-on-one interviews with other former stars of the series. Available on Spotify

LIVING LIZZIE - A VERY MCGUIRE PODCAST

Lizzie’s little brother is all grown up and telling his story, just without the animated interludes. Actor Jake Thomas, who played troublemaker Matt McGuire on the Disney Channel’s hit Hillary Duff-starring sitcom “Lizzie McGuire,” revisits his time on the show in a new podcast. Davida Williams, who played Lizzie’s nemesis Claire Miller, co-hosts as they rewatch each episode and share behind-the-scenes stories. Available on Spotify

NED’S DECLASSIFIED PODCAST SURVIVAL GUIDE

For millennials who needed help navigating middle school in the mid-2000s, there was no better person to turn to than Ned Bigby of Nickelodeon’s “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.” Star Devon Werkheiser returns to James K. Polk Middle School alongside Moze and Cookie (castmates Lindsey Shaw and Daniel Curtis Lee) for an intimate rewatch podcast where they not only view episodes of the series but also often have more serious discussions about their successes and struggles on set, in life, and beyond. Available on Spotify

POD MEETS WORLD

Shawn, Eric, and Topanga are here to help you turn back the clock to the era of TGIF. Join “Boy Meets World” stars Rider Strong, Will Friedle, and Danielle Fishel as they sit down to watch the classic family sitcom from start to finish with, of course, frequent appearances by fellow former stars of the show. Laugh along as they share behind the scene moments and relive their time learning life lessons from (and occasionally tormenting) Mr. Feeny. Available on Spotify

WAS IT REAL? THE HILLS REWATCH

If you’re a fan of guilty-pleasure reality TV from the mid-to-late 2000s, this podcast is for you. Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, and Frankie Delgado head back to “The Hills” with a rewatch of the famous (and sometimes infamous) MTV series. Get the lowdown on what really happened behind the scenes of the “Laguna Beach” spin-off and hear from special guests like Whitney Port, Heidi Montag, and others. Available on Spotify

WELCOME TO THE OC, BITCHES!

Start humming Phantom Planet and head back to California with the stars of Fox’s classic teen drama “The O.C.” Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke rewatch the entire series, occasionally joined by guests like star Ben McKenzie and creator Josh Schwartz. While the duo recently finished all four seasons, you can still catch Bilson on “Broad Ideas” and Clarke on her “Bye, Bitches!” podcast. Available on Apple Podcasts

WIZARDS OF WAVERLY POD

Learn the Russo family’s magical secrets in this podcast devoted to the “Wizards of Waverly Place.” Stars Jennifer Stone and David DeLuise revisit the late 2000s Disney Channel series with your typical episode rewatches and interviews with actors from the show. And yes, before you ask, Alex Russo herself, a.k.a. Selena Gomez, has appeared on the podcast, going in-depth on her “Wizards” experience with Stone and DeLuise in a recent episode. Available on Spotify

Matt Juul is a writer based in Boston. Follow him on Twitter @RunTheJuuls.