79-year-old man’s death at New Hampshire Walmart ruled a homicide

An autopsy has confirmed that the death of a 79-year-old man at a Walmart in Somersworth, N.H., on Friday was a homicide, officials said.
Brian Roberge, 52, of Somersworth, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder Saturday after he allegedly caused the death of Jan VanTassel of Center Ossipee, N.H., by repeatedly striking him in the head and face, according to a statement from the office of New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.
Roberge is expected to be arraigned in Strafford County Superior Court on Monday, according to the statement. It was unclear Sunday whether he had retained an attorney to represent him.
An autopsy conducted Sunday by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg determined that the cause of VanTassel’s death was compressional asphyxia, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide, according to the statement.
The cause of death was consistent with eyewitness accounts that Roberge straddled VanTassel’s chest for “several minutes” while hitting him in the head and face, according to the statement.
After prosecutors received the autopsy results, the factual charge against Roberge was amended to an allegation that he “recklessly caused the death of Mr. VanTassel under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by means of homicidal violence,” according to the statement.
Neither a motive for the killing nor any details about a relationship between the two men prior to the attack have been released by officials.
