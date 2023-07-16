79-year-old man’s death at New Hampshire Walmart ruled a homicide

An autopsy has confirmed that the death of a 79-year-old man at a Walmart in Somersworth, N.H., on Friday was a homicide, officials said.

Brian Roberge, 52, of Somersworth, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder Saturday after he allegedly caused the death of Jan VanTassel of Center Ossipee, N.H., by repeatedly striking him in the head and face, according to a statement from the office of New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

Roberge is expected to be arraigned in Strafford County Superior Court on Monday, according to the statement. It was unclear Sunday whether he had retained an attorney to represent him.