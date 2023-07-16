Addison County latest impacted by extreme weather in Vermont

“It’s always a possibility that this will happen, being on the river,” said Eaton, 36, manager of the Mexican eatery. “You’re never ready for it until it happens.”

The creek, which is part of the Middlebury River, had been slowly creeping up the past few days and on Sunday he was looking at the water brushing against the grass near the restaurant’s patio.

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Justin Eaton looked around Mad Taco, which sits on the edge of Otter Creek, running his hands through his beard and sighing.

The town of Middlebury and its neighbors were bracing for flooding from Otter Creek on Sunday.

“We are definitely concerned about the creek overflowing,” said David Shaw, chief of the Middlebury Fire Department, on Sunday afternoon. “If I lived along the Otter Creek I would be very cognizant of my surroundings.”

Shaw advised people living near Otter Creek to have their belongings prepared for a possible emergency evacuation, including extra clothing, medicine, and pets.

Vermont had a handful of localized road washouts Sunday, as rivers began to rise, but nothing near the devastation brought upon the state last week, according to Robert Haynes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Burlington office.

“We did experience a little flooding in the Morristown area of Vermont and some additional flooding up toward Morgan, Vermont,” Haynes said in a phone interview Sunday afternoon. “Most of the issues have, fortunately, been a little more localized.”

Most of the state was under flood watch by 4 p.m. Sunday, although a flood warning was in effect on a small strip around Middlebury, which Haynes said was the region surrounding Otter Creek.

He said the creek had begun to flood, with high water filling at least one road, but there were no formal closures in place.

Haynes said much of Vermont was experiencing extreme humidity — “air you can wear,” he called it — causing brief showers that dumped water at rates of sometimes an inch per hour. Those scattered showers, which began around the Adirondack Mountains, had shifted over the Champlain Valley by mid-afternoon, and were likely to move into eastern portions of the state by evening, he said.

“Once the sun sets, we’ll start to see activity begin to slow,” Haynes said.

Middlebury had managed last week to avoid the extreme flooding seen in other communities such as Montpelier, Barre, and nearby Ripton, which had a landslide on Friday night.

Melissa Wisnowski, 59, who lives in East Middlebury, stopped Sunday by a Ripton house that had been caught in the landslide and wrote a check for the family who lived there.

“This is just devastating,” she said, gesturing to the house, which had been pushed halfway across the driveway by the landslide. “It’s been really devastating in Vermont all the way around and we’ve got more rain coming.”

“Addison County is a whole bunch of little towns all connected,” said Wisnowski, who has lived in the area for 28 years. “Even though you’re not from that town, you know somebody that lives there.”

President Biden declared a state of emergency in Vermont Friday because of the extreme flooding. And on Monday, Pete Buttigieg, the US secretary of Transportation, is expected to visit Vermont to assess flood damage to the state’s infrastructure.

So far only one confirmed death has been reported, Stephen Davoll, 63, of Barre, who drowned in his home on Wednesday. The only worse natural disaster seen in the state are the 1927 floods, which killed approximately 100 people.

Mark Bosma, Vermont Emergency Management’s public information officer, said the emergency operations center was conducting response and recovery operations in the state on Sunday.

“Nineteen Urban Search and Rescue and swiftwater rescue teams are in the field, staged this morning,” he wrote in an e-mail. “[They] did pre-emptively go to remote areas that are cut off and do welfare checks this morning.”

In addition to the flooding, the state’s concern going forward are landslides, he said.

“We’ve had a few around the state and the rain could make it worse,” he said.

Despite the flood warning from the National Weather Service for Middlebury, it wasn’t raining Sunday and the afternoon was sunny. Residents walked by the creek, looking out at Middlebury Falls, which Otter Creek runs through. Some sat in the park on the banks of Otter Creek.

Lindsey Fuentes-George, vice chair of the Middlebury select board, said the town was working with state and federal officials to deal with the damage and loss.

“It’s a very effective system and people mobilize very quickly,” she said in a phone interview Sunday. “Vermonters are used to extreme weather and coming together when they need to, it’s been uplifting to see.”

Janice Obuchowski’s apartment overlooks the Middlebury River, which connects to Otter Creek. She said on Friday night the rush of water was so intense that it moved boulders and support beams that help protect her house, and others, from the river.

“There were torrential downpours and the river was violent,” said Obuchowski, 47. “You could feel the danger in the air.”

The boulders moved so aggressively in the water, Obuchowski said, that they shook the building. She didn’t go to sleep until 5 a.m.

“Friday night felt really scary,” she said.

Jane Steele, 78, was also concerned about the water levels. But despite her fears, she was able to find comfort in the antics of her dog, Peanut, who was swimming in the giant puddle that used to be her front yard.

“Don’t drink that, P,” she scolded the dog, who kept drinking out of what had become the world’s largest dog bowl.

“I think I’m high enough up to make it out okay,” she said, looking at the two homes she owns, sitting next to each other. The houses have been in her family since 1918, and she was hoping they would escape damage.

The employees at Mad Taco are hoping to save the Middlebury location after their restaurant in Montpelier suffered serious losses from the flooding. Eaton said the bones of the Montpelier building are fine, but the equipment was ruined. They’re hoping to get it up and running again by the end of summer.

On Sunday afternoon the Middlebury restaurant was still active, with wait staff serving customers sitting on the patio just feet away from the creek, and sandbags stacked against the doors.

“We hope for the best but prepare for the worst,” he said.

Globe correspondent Daniel Kool contributed to this report.

Elllie Wolfe can be reached at ellie.wolfe@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @elliew0lfe.