Authorities identify 17-year-old boy who drowned in Upper Mystic Lake in Winchester

A 17-year-old boy who drowned while swimming with family members at the Upper Mystic Lake in Winchester has been identified as Luis Tejeda, of Lynn, State Police said Sunday.

Tejeda was swimming Saturday about 100 yards off Shannon Beach, which is “well past the safe swimming barriers,” when a family member swimming with him noticed he was no longer visible above the surface of the water, State Police said in a statement. His family called 911 and tried to search for him.

There are no lifeguards stationed at the beach after 6 p.m., the statement said.