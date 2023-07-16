Authorities identify 17-year-old boy who drowned in Upper Mystic Lake in Winchester

A 17-year-old boy who drowned while swimming with family members at the Upper Mystic Lake in Winchester has been identified as Luis Tejeda, of Lynn, State Police said Sunday.
Tejeda was swimming Saturday about 100 yards off Shannon Beach, which is “well past the safe swimming barriers,” when a family member swimming with him noticed he was no longer visible above the surface of the water, State Police said in a statement. His family called 911 and tried to search for him.
There are no lifeguards stationed at the beach after 6 p.m., the statement said.
State Police specialized units and detectives responded to the scene, along with Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Stoneham and Winchester fire departments.
Advertisement
Tejeda’s body was recovered shortly after 8 p.m. in 6 feet of water off Shannon Beach, the Globe reported.
Stoneham firefighters recovered Tejeda’s body, the statement said. No foul play is suspected. The official cause of Tejeda’s death is pending.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.